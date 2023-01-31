Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Trump Will Never Stop Reminding Us That He Hates Free Speech
America’s presidents typically have adversarial relationships with the press. Some, like John F. Kennedy, complained about unfair coverage despite relentlessly manipulating and lying to reporters. Some, like George W. Bush, exploited national tragedies to create a fortress around their administrations in the name of “security,” and severely limited unfettered news coverage of the wars they started. Some, like Barack Obama, have gone after journalists using the most severe government forces available, despite enjoying mostly deferential (and quite often, favorable) coverage from the mainstream news media.
Daily Beast
Trump Whines After McCarthy Praises Capitol Officer
In a racially tinged Truth Social post Thursday night, former President Donald Trump once again smeared the Capitol police officer who shot Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt. Trump wrote that he disagreed with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who told a reporter earlier in the day that Lt. Michael Byrd “did his job.”
Daily Beast
Chris Sununu Says He’d Still Vote for ‘Effin Crazy’ Trump
Chris Sununu is flirting with a run against Donald Trump for president, but he’s ready to support the former president if he secures the 2024 Republican nomination. Even though he doesn’t think Trump will come out on top, Sununu—who has found bipartisan success at the polls in blue-leaning New Hampshire—said he’ll support the Republican nominee no matter who it is. He then walked back his claims that Trump is “effing crazy” as a “funny joke.” “I take pride in that, it got a lot of laughs,” he told CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota. He also offered light criticism of Ron DeSantis’ “approach” in “using his position” to implement his views in the state’s school curriculum. Sununu—who won reelection in New Hampshire in 2022 by more than 15 percentage points, despite Trump losing the state by 7 percentage points in 2020—teased that he may enter the race against DeSantis and Trump and would be open to discussing their differences and “see who comes out on the top.”
Daily Beast
Trump Is Still a Putin Stooge and a Traitor to His Country
As the late great poet Maya Angelou might have said had she thought it was necessary, “When someone shows you over and over and over again that they are a traitor, believe them.”. For further, completely appropriate emphasis, she might have elaborated: “When someone shows you over and over...
Daily Beast
MAGAs Won’t Let Go of Their Paul Pelosi Conspiracy Theories
If seeing is believing, the recently released video footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi shouldn’t just make people think twice about conspiracy theories, they should result in a plethora of apologies. But here in the real world, neither of those things happened—even after definitive proof was presented.
Daily Beast
Trump Is Already Going After Nikki Haley Ahead of Her 2024 Announcement
Former President Donald Trump penned a salty social media post Wednesday after reports emerged that his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who once promised she wouldn’t run against Trump, was set to do just that later this month. Haley is reportedly set to launch her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb. 15, becoming the first Republican to officially challenge Trump. “Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor. She should definitely run!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding a video of the ex-South Carolina governor saying she wouldn’t run if he did.
Daily Beast
Trump Thinks He Has Magic Words to End the War in Ukraine ‘Immediately’
Donald Trump kicked off an interview with a MAGA YouTube channel on Thursday night by insisting that the war in Ukraine wouldn’t have happened on his watch. “It would have never started had I been president,” Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn. “Frankly, I don’t think Putin wanted to do it. I think he was sort of forced in by the statements being made by Biden.” After clarifying who he thinks is to blame for the war, the former president went on to say he believed that he could negotiate the end of the conflict “within 24 hours.” “It really has to be done from the office of the president, and you have to get them both in a room,” Trump said, presumably referring to Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. “There are things you can say to each one of them—which I won’t reveal now—which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.”
Daily Beast
FBI Set to Scour Mike Pence’s Home for Classified Documents: Report
Mike Pence’s attorneys are in talks with the Justice Department to conduct a search of the former vice president’s home, The Wall Street Journal reports. Last month, Pence said that a “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana, residence. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility, and I’ve directed my counsel to work with the National Archives with the Department of Justice, and with the Congress to fully cooperate in any investigation,” he said. “Our national security depends on the proper handling of classified and sensitive materials, and I know that when errors are made, it’s important that they be resolved swiftly and disclosed.” The FBI is set to carry out the new search, which comes amid multiple investigations into the emergence of classified documents at former politicians’ homes, including an ongoing analysis of sensitive materials located at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home.
Daily Beast
‘Disrespectful and Even Abusive’: Kyrsten Sinema Hit With Ethics Complaint
A consortium of political advocacy groups are pushing for an investigation into allegations that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) has had staffers running her personal errands and performing sundry household tasks on the taxpayer dime. As first reported in December by The Daily Beast, Sinema aides are bound by a 37-page...
