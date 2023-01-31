"Readers Create Leaders" Kings Gather to Visit a Local Elementary School

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ - The environment was warm and inviting, and the walls were covered in beautiful artwork by the students at Roseville Community Charter School (RCCS). This K- 4 elementary school prides itself in teaching and reinforcing the CHEER values (Collaboration, Honesty, Excellence, Effort, and Respect) along with the importance of learning through reading.

Upon entering the building, guests were greeted by a group of excited and energetic third-graders reciting the CHEER values as they welcomed guests into the school. A student escort followed them to the conference room, where a light breakfast was served.

Each classroom was set up to receive a mystery "King Reader," who shared knowledge and wisdom with the students to understand Dr. King and the importance of his work. The "Kings Who Love to Read" visited classrooms to read a book about Dr. King and have a question and answer session with the young scholars.

Invited Kings who came out to support this unique and important event were: Mr. Roger Leon-Superintendent Newark Public Schools, Mr. Rick Thigpen- Senior VP of PSE&G, former president of the NJ Democratic National Committee, Mr. Marc Williams-The Positive Community Magazine, Mr. Rufus L. Jackson-Newark Fire Chief, Councilman Dupre L. Kelly-West Ward Newark, Councilman Leneus Bergson- Third Ward East Orange, Mr. Harry Lee- NJPCSA-President, Mr. Caesar Vizcairo-Board Member RCCS, Mr. Khalil Nassiruddin-Board Member RCCS, Mr. Linwood Bagby- Restore Ministries Founder/CEO, Mr. Kenya Moncur-Ed.S Principal RCCS. Congratulations on a fantastic event.

Roseville Community Charter School is located at 544 Orange St, Newark, NJ, and serves children throughout Essex County. Dr. Dionne Ledford-Executive Director/Superintendent, The Board of Trustees, Principal Kenya Moncur, and the staff did a phenomenal job planning and executing a successful event.



















































































