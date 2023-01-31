HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has Parasites in Health Update: ‘It’s Pretty Brutal’

Christina Hall has been candid about her ongoing health issues , and the HGTV star has revealed that she has parasites. Here’s what the Christina in the Country star shared about her health.

Christina Hall | Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall revealed she has parasites

On Jan. 30, Christina Hall shared an Instagram Story (which deletes automatically after 24 hours) giving fans an update about her health.

“Hey guys, so I just wanted to give you a quick health update,” the HGTV star said into the camera, filming from her home. “Since the last time that I posted, I’ve been on a mission to get to the bottom of what’s going on, and I did an expensive, super-extensive panel, and I got all my results back. It tests for like 100 different types of molds, and metals, and bacterias, and my highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria, which is like, SIBO, and also parasites. So those are my biggest conditions, and then after that, obviously I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too.”

The Christina on the Coast star also shared how she’s treating the parasites. “So I’m on a cleanse and a parasite cleanse, and I heard it gets worse before it gets better,” she said. “It’s pretty brutal, but I’m hoping at the end I feel good.”

Christina Hall recently shared that she was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning

On Dec. 17, Christina Hall made an Instagram post describing some of the “unexplained” symptoms she has been dealing with “for years.” She questioned whether her ailments could be “breast implant related.”

Christina’s symptoms included “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.”

The Christina in the Country star also shared an Instagram Story revealing that she had a bad reaction to under-eye filler in April 2022 and had to dissolve it. “Never again,” she promised.

And on Dec. 22, the home designer shared another Instagram Story saying she had been diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning , possibly related to her job.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” the HGTV star wrote. “Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle implants.”

Related

HGTV Star Christina Hall Slammed For Choke Collar and Rehoming Family Dog: ‘This Is Bad’

The HGTV star previously shared an Instagram post about her gut health

Christina Hall has been dealing with gut health issues for years. On Oct. 21, 2021, she shared an Instagram post about her diet and digestion.

“I’ve suffered on and off since 2016 with extreme stomach pain,” she wrote. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”

She continued, “With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I’ve notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation. I finally found the right doctor who didn’t just tell me to take Acid Controllers… Last week he did a full endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO. Now just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract. I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”

According to Mayo Clinic , SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) “occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine – particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract.”

SIBO often occurs after a surgery or a disease “slows the passage of food and waste products in the digestive tract, creating a breeding ground for bacteria. The excess bacteria often cause diarrhea and may cause weight loss and malnutrition.”