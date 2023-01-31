LURAY, Feb. 3 — The Eagles of East Rockingham shuffled through a deep bench and had eight different players put points in the scorebook in a 59-46 Bull Run District win over Luray on the road Friday night. Despite hanging tough with the top-ranked Eagles through the final three periods, a slow start in the opening eight minutes created a deficit that the home-standing Bulldogs could not overcome.

