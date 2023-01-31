Read full article on original website
Bulldogs fall to Eagles, 59-46
LURAY, Feb. 3 — The Eagles of East Rockingham shuffled through a deep bench and had eight different players put points in the scorebook in a 59-46 Bull Run District win over Luray on the road Friday night. Despite hanging tough with the top-ranked Eagles through the final three periods, a slow start in the opening eight minutes created a deficit that the home-standing Bulldogs could not overcome.
News from Shenandoah City
February 5, 1891 — Sunday last, at Solomon Dean’s, on top of the Blue Ridge, the depth of snow averaged 25 inches. A large force of men went to work on last Monday morning cleaning out the Fox Mountain mines. Capt. J.M. Price, our wide-awake supervisor, having no...
Tony Page Turner
Tony Page Turner, 66, of Stanley, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Mr. Turner was born on Jan. 8, 1957, in Luray and was a son of the late Eugene Page Turner and Kay E. Campbell Turner. He is survived by a daughter, Stephannie Holland of Scottsville; a son, Christopher...
Wanda Jean Lowery Spain
Wanda Jean Spain, 79, of Stanley, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. She was born on June 15, 1943, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Alton Luther Lowery and Juanita Virginia Lucas Lowery. Mrs. Spain was a member of the Leake’s...
Smith seeks third term as Page County’s commissioner of the revenue
LURAY, Feb. 3 — Rebecca “Becky” Smith marked 35 years in the commissioner of the revenue’s office on Aug. 1, 2022. Now, six months later, she’s asking for four more years. Smith announced this week that she will be seeking a third term as Page...
Luray man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint at West Main convenience store
LURAY, Feb. 2 — The Luray Police Department quickly resolved a potentially deadly situation on Thursday at the Family Convenience store on West Main Street. At 12:02 p.m., Luray police were dispatched to the store because “a female was reportedly being held against her will,” according to Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook. “The report was that there was a male subject with a gun not letting her leave.”
