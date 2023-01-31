ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Parents and students share thoughts on threat at Thayer Central Community Schools

HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Students at Thayer Central Community Schools headed back to the classroom on Thursday. Investigators with Nebraska State Patrol tech crime unit and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office determined the source of a social media threat. The person behind it is located in New Mexico and they’re now working with authorities there.
HEBRON, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools

HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
HEBRON, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska community colleges oppose elimination of property tax authority

BEATRICE – Nebraska community colleges are opposing a bill that would take away their property tax authority, to help fund operations. State Senator Dave Murman’s bill….LB 783…was heard in the revenue committee on Thursday. The bill would replace property tax funding for the two-year schools with increased state funds…increasing 3.5% for the 2025 tax year….and starting in 2028….3.5% each year after.
NEBRASKA STATE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
knopnews2.com

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle early morning fire at storage facility in York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York Fire Department and several other crews fought a blaze at a storage facility early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were sent to the storage facility near York Avenue and Walnut Street around 4:15 a.m. Officials say all storage units had smoke damage. Units on...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

York woman found dead, suspect in custody

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
GENEVA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy