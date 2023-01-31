Read full article on original website
Woodside sends housing plan to the state but doesn't adopt it
With three options on the table and a looming state-mandated deadline on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Woodside Town Council agreed to include fewer units on town-owned sites in its housing strategy, but stopped short of adopting the plan. During the five-hour meeting, Council member Brian Dombkowski suggested the town "kick...
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honor victims of Half Moon Bay shootings, pledge to help farm workers
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two
The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
La Baguette settles federal lawsuit for $430K in fraudulent PPP claims
Company received two loans simultaneously through the Paycheck Protection Program. A Palo Alto bakery has settled a lawsuit with the federal government for making false claims to acquire $430,000 through a program designed to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. La...
Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary
Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery
MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Atherton guts most of multifamily housing from plan it's sending to state
An unprecedented number of people — around 250 — turned out for Atherton City Council's Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting to make their voices heard amid a contentious process to plan for housing in town over the next eight years. The council removed multifamily housing plans that were met...
Community briefs: Orchids at Filoli, $10K equestrian scholarship and more
The Santa Clara Valley Orchid Society will also be selling plants propagated by their members on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Filoli admission. Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside. High school seniors invited to apply for $10K...
Farmworkers displaced by mass shooting won't return to 'deplorable' housing conditions
A recent immigrant from Mexico, Moreno is employed at Pescardero Terra Garden, a sister location of one of the farms where the shootings occurred. Though he personally knew many of the victims and their families, his own workplace was spared. Like many in his community, Moreno was trying not to...
Guest Opinion: In response to tragedy, more must be done to curb gun violence
Shock. Anger. Outrage. Despair. These words barely scratch the surface of the range of emotions the people of Half Moon Bay, and no doubt millions of others, are experiencing in the wake of the Jan. 23 shooting spree that left seven farmworkers dead and one severely injured. Half Moon Bay...
Child attacked by mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County
A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road on the report of a mountain lion attack. A child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack, the department said.
Schwab Learning Center opens new dyslexic-friendly 'innovation lab'
From quiet zones to a sticker wall, the center is designed to stimulate those who learn differently. For years, the Schwab Learning Center (SLC) has been a place for Stanford University students with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other learning differences to embrace their strengths, address challenges and better understand the ways their minds work. With its new home at Children's Health Council (CHC) in Palo Alto, the center's reach is now expanding beyond Stanford to the wider community, offering high school students and students from other college campuses the opportunity to access its services.
12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery
Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road
After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect. Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.
Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days
Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
Atherton Library celebrates Lunar New Year with dance performance
A crowd gathered on the front deck of the Atherton Library on a sunny Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Lunar New Year with traditional Korean dancing. The Korean Cultural Center Urisawe performed the Fan Dance, Chwitadae (Korean traditional marching band), and Nanta (Korean traditional drumming) on Jan. 28. Urisawe also...
