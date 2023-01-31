ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
TheAlmanac

Woodside sends housing plan to the state but doesn't adopt it

With three options on the table and a looming state-mandated deadline on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Woodside Town Council agreed to include fewer units on town-owned sites in its housing strategy, but stopped short of adopting the plan. During the five-hour meeting, Council member Brian Dombkowski suggested the town "kick...
WOODSIDE, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park sends housing element to the state for round two

The Menlo Park City Council got its housing element in under the wire, certifying and adopting it Jan. 31 on a 4-1 vote, with Drew Combs opposed. The housing element had to be approved and submitted to the state by Jan. 31 in order to avoid penalties that could include fines and losing land use authority over proposed developments.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Teachers share impact of flood damage at Las Lomitas Elementary

Teachers are detailing the impacts from flooding that damaged 20 classrooms and learning spaces at Las Lomitas Elementary School in the beginning of January. Las Lomitas Education Association sent a Jan. 20 statement to The Almanac that lays out how students, teachers and other staff at the Atherton school have been displaced by the damage. Half the campus was underwater during the flooding.
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery

MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Schwab Learning Center opens new dyslexic-friendly 'innovation lab'

From quiet zones to a sticker wall, the center is designed to stimulate those who learn differently. For years, the Schwab Learning Center (SLC) has been a place for Stanford University students with dyslexia, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other learning differences to embrace their strengths, address challenges and better understand the ways their minds work. With its new home at Children's Health Council (CHC) in Palo Alto, the center's reach is now expanding beyond Stanford to the wider community, offering high school students and students from other college campuses the opportunity to access its services.
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.
MENLO PARK, CA
TheAlmanac

Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.
TheAlmanac

Atherton Library celebrates Lunar New Year with dance performance

A crowd gathered on the front deck of the Atherton Library on a sunny Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Lunar New Year with traditional Korean dancing. The Korean Cultural Center Urisawe performed the Fan Dance, Chwitadae (Korean traditional marching band), and Nanta (Korean traditional drumming) on Jan. 28. Urisawe also...
ATHERTON, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy