(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department arrested two individuals as part of a significant drug bust, they claim is helping to save lives. "What was going to be hitting the street we estimated between $1.5 and $2 million," said Capt. Roger Aspinall. "We look at that taking any amount of fentanyl off the street is clearly going to help us save lives and cut down the overdoses."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO