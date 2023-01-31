This could quickly be turning into a lost season for American right back Sergino Dest. The United States men's national team regular has been left out of AC Milan's Champions League squad for the knockout rounds. Dest will be replaced by center back Malick Thiaw. It has already been reported that AC Milan will not exercise their buy option on Dest after the season, which would see him go back to the Barcelona side that lent him out after severely limiting his minutes.. So, despite a strong World Cup things are still going backwards.

15 HOURS AGO