Sunderland can't just 'talk the talk' on youth development, says Kristjan Speakman
Reasons for failing to add experience to the Sunderland squad in January explained.
BBC
Marcel Sabitzer: Dynamic midfielder who had fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich
Manchester United's loan move for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer on transfer deadline day was one of the more surprising deals of another record-breaking window. United manager Erik ten Hag was forced into a late foray into the market by Tuesday's news that Christian Eriksen was out for at least three months with an ankle injury, and he quickly set his sights on Sabitzer - a player the club has been tracking for a long time.
BBC
Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Manchester United are winless in their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace. They've not gone three top-flight games without a win against the Eagles since October 1970. Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games at Old Trafford, just one fewer than they had...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
CBS Sports
Sergino Dest left out of AC Milan's Champions League squad as USMNT fullback's struggles in Italy continue
This could quickly be turning into a lost season for American right back Sergino Dest. The United States men's national team regular has been left out of AC Milan's Champions League squad for the knockout rounds. Dest will be replaced by center back Malick Thiaw. It has already been reported that AC Milan will not exercise their buy option on Dest after the season, which would see him go back to the Barcelona side that lent him out after severely limiting his minutes.. So, despite a strong World Cup things are still going backwards.
BBC
Warren Deutrom: Cricket Ireland boss says talks over new Dublin stadium 'serious'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says the Irish government is to begin "serious discussions" on the support it will provide to help make a new national cricket stadium a reality. Deutrom believes Ireland's co-hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup has piqued the interest of the government. But he...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation
Gakpo, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain Added To Champions League Squad
With the January transfer window now officially closed, teams that advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 are finalizing the squads that will be eligible for the knockout stage. Due to the potential for new signings, departures, and injuries, clubs that advance past the group stage are able to make three changes to their named 25-player squad.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Phil McNulty's verdict on Chelsea’s gamble, Arsenal & Liverpool
An unprecedented transfer window closed with a record £815m January spend and Chelsea's British record £107m signing of Enzo Fernandez. At the other end of the scale, struggling Everton spent nothing despite being rooted in the relegation zone - only increased the sense of uncertainty around Goodison Park.
Jurgen Klopp Offers Positive Injury Update As Van Dijk & Jota Close In On Return
The Liverpool boss had good news for Reds fans on Friday.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45 GMT) Defensive arrivals Mattie Pollock, on loan from Watford, and Angus MacDonald, formerly of Swindon Town, plus Blackburn Rovers forward Dilan Markanday, could make their Aberdeen debuts, but on-loan Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter is still awaiting confirmation of his visa.
BBC
Euro Leagues podcast: Premier League 'almost bankrolling' European football
The Premier League is "almost bankrolling" European football, with La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in danger of becoming "feeder leagues", says French journalist Julien Laurens. Premier League clubs spent £815m during the January transfer window. That is over four times the combined £198m in Spain, Italy,...
BBC
Marc Albrighton: West Bromwich Albion winger wants his kids to see him play
New West Bromwich Albion winger Marc Albrighton hopes that joining the Baggies will give his kids more chance to see him play football. But the January deadline day loan signing from Leicester City also concedes that all the evening kick-off times may cause a few bedtime issues. "I've looked at...
BBC
How successful was the January transfer window?
They've knocked the pre-match siren off, and my oh my let the other teams in the league know the Everton board have now put the white flags out. What a catastrophic window. It’s inconceivable that at 19th in the league Everton are weaker than when this window started, the only club not to make a signing. It's shameful and complete negligence.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
BBC
Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi 'close' to taking over Sheffield United
A takeover of English Championship club Sheffield United by Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is at an advanced stage. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah has been in talks with Mmobuosi, the founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Inc, the parent company of Tingo Mobile. Talks with the...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Fulham; Bilbao looks to end streak
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Big-spending Chelsea hosts Fulham in the Premier League on Friday in its first match following the end of a record-breaking January transfer window, with Graham Potter looking to incorporate some of the expensive new signings into his struggling team. Chelsea completed the deadline day signing of Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of $131.4 million and will hope he can inspire a turnaround in the team's form as it mounts a bid for Champions League qualification.
FOX Sports
Juventus beats Lazio in cup, will face Inter in semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Italian Cup is giving Juventus a respite from its Serie A troubles. Bremer's first-half goal was enough to put Juventus into the semifinals of the competition with a 1-0 win over Lazio on Thursday, setting up a meeting with Inter Milan in a rematch of last year's final.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Old Ireland rivalries await Warren Gatland's Wales
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 5 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Back to the future for Wales as Warren Gatland returns
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Popular...
