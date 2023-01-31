Read full article on original website
‘A beautiful bundle of joy’ |Friends remember LSU student Madison Brooks at Covington funeral service
The line was out the door at St. Peter Catholic Church where family and friends were showing how much they loved her.
lafourchegazette.com
JIMMIE BELLANGER
Jimmie “Pa” Bellanger, 73, a native and resident of Larose, gained his heavenly wings peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Monday, February 6th, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
houmatimes.com
Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!
A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
A tunnel in Louisiana? In Houma? Who knew? Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!. The Houma Tunnel is located on HWY 3040 and has been in operation for over 50 years. It crosses under the Intracoastal waterway in Houma. Its official name is Houma Intracoastal Waterway Tunnel and tons of people who live and drive in Houma believe it's haunted. Many won't even go through it as the Houma Tunnel has a reputation for being one of the most haunted places in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Krewe of Hercules names Honorary Grand Marshal at Terrebonne ARC social
The Krewe of Hercules hosted its 5th Annual Terrebonne ARC “Let’s Get Together” Social on Friday, January 27, where the krewe announced their “Honorary Grand Marshal” as Mr. Roy Thibodeaux. The Krewe of Hercules hosts dinner and a dance party for the clients of TARC...
Accountant pleads guilty to misappropriating funds from Louisiana-based band
The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band's bank accounts.
houmatimes.com
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
NOLA.com
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
houmatimes.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change
Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
Superdome celebrates Beyoncé with 2nd line
To celebrate the news that superstar performer Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to New Orleans, the Superdome is holding a second line parade tonight.
St. James deputies search for answers after body found in sugarcane field
According to deputies, 26-year-old Robert Lee Hampton of bay City, Texas, was last seen by family in Ascension Parish on Jan. 19.
WDSU
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
NOLA.com
15-year-girl killed in Little Woods remembered by loved ones: 'They took my best friend'
A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day, smiled all day," said...
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent
Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
lafourchegazette.com
3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux
Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
Confession leads to arrest in deadly Westwego shooting
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Destrehan tops Trojans in close district contests
The Destrehan basketball teams beat Central Lafourche on Friday night, winning close varsity games for both the girls and boys. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Loyola Maroon
Neutral Ground owners left “heart broken,” starts GoFundMe to find new location for coffee shop
Caroline Williams, known by most as Phant, broke down in tears last Thursday when she was greeted at the door by someone who mistook her for the realtor of the building where her beloved coffeeshop Neutral Ground is housed. Williams said they weren’t told when they had to go or...
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
