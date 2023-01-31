ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

lafourchegazette.com

JIMMIE BELLANGER

Jimmie “Pa” Bellanger, 73, a native and resident of Larose, gained his heavenly wings peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose on Monday, February 6th, 2023 from 11:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 pm with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
houmatimes.com

Family owned A-Bear’s Cafe celebrates 60 years in business!

A-Bear’s Cafe in Houma is celebrating its 60th anniversary of serving delicious, authentic food to the community in 2023!. A-Bear’s Cafe was opened in 1963 by Houma resident Albert “Curly” Hebert, born in 1933, and has an interesting story as to how it got started. “My dad was born with terrible eyesight, and by the 2nd grade he had to be removed from school because of it,” said founder’s daughter and only child, Ginger Hebert. “He was homeschooled by his mom, who was an outstanding cook. It was from her that my dad learned everything he knew about cooking.”
HOUMA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts

A tunnel in Louisiana? In Houma? Who knew? Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!. The Houma Tunnel is located on HWY 3040 and has been in operation for over 50 years. It crosses under the Intracoastal waterway in Houma. Its official name is Houma Intracoastal Waterway Tunnel and tons of people who live and drive in Houma believe it's haunted. Many won't even go through it as the Houma Tunnel has a reputation for being one of the most haunted places in Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
houmatimes.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Terrebonne Parish Council Meetings location change

Due to the installation of a new media system, the Terrebonne Parish Council Committee Meetings scheduled for Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. and the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. will be held at the Terrebonne Parish School Board located at 201 Stadium Drive, Houma, LA. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent

Remains of Missing Louisiana Man Located by Wildlife and Fisheries Agent. Louisiana – According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, the remains of Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana, was discovered in a sugar cane field in Convent, Louisiana. Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) began looking for Hampton after his family reported him missing on January 19. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case as a homicide, with assistance from the APSO.
CONVENT, LA
lafourchegazette.com

3 more charged in vehicle break-ins in Thibodaux

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.
THIBODAUX, LA

