Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? 3 Cheap Stocks To Buy Right Now
The technology sector needs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing more than the company needs the rest of the sector. Banks will bump into a headwind this year, but it won't be as brisk as the one Citigroup's sellers are seemingly expecting. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has a plan for life after COVID-19 vaccines...
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
AOL Corp
Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007
The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday by a quarter percentage point, bringing its benchmark rate to a new range of 4.50% and 4.75%, the highest level since October 2007. In its statement on Wednesday, the central bank acknowledged the slowdown in inflation as the Fed continues to assess...
Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?
Stocks jumped as market participants heard what they wanted to hear -- and ignored the rest.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
CNBC
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Is a Nasdaq Bull Market Coming? 3 Stocks to Buy in 2023
Tech is making a comeback. Buy great stocks now.
investing.com
Asia FX rallies, dollar tumbles as markets bet on Fed pivot
Investing.com-- Most Asian currencies rose sharply on Thursday, while the dollar sank to a nine-month low even after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, with markets betting that a U.S. economic slowdown will force the bank into reversing its hawkish stance this year. The Chinese yuan rose 0.4% and came...
investing.com
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls. The Dow slipped, dragged down by declines in some big healthcare stocks.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside
Palantir helps governments and corporations make smarter decisions. Snowflake could capitalize on exponentially growing data. Shopify's ecosystem could capture future e-commerce growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to...
Investopedia
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
investing.com
Gold Traders Await Fed’s Move While Momentum Shows Exhaustion Ahead
Analyzing the movements in gold futures contract, I find that despite a surge in bullish outlook till last week as the expectations were tilting towards a breakout above $2000, persisting exhaustion kept gold futures below $1,950. No doubt, recessionary fear seems to be on hold as Europe has tried a...
Comments / 0