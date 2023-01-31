Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Winnebago woman hospitalized following SUV vs deer crash
A Winnebago woman was hospitalized following a car vs deer crash on Highway 169. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in Winnebago City Township in Faribault County. The state patrol says Reyna Maria Cardona, 19, was southbound on Highway 169 when a deer struck the front driver’s side fender.
Southern Minnesota News
Home west of New Ulm destroyed by fire
A home west of New Ulm was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department responded to a call of a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Ave in Milford Township. just after 8 a.m. An unoccupied home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato Dickey’s BBQ Pit closed effectively immediately
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has closed effective immediately, according to owner Terry Greer. The Mankato Dickey’s has been open since 2012. Greer took over as franchisee in August and re-opened the BBQ restaurant in October after several months of cleaning and preparation. Greer also owns the Burnsville Dickey’s, which...
