Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
South Bend pro-life groups rally against abortion pills
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of Notre Dame’s Pro-Life and Right to Life Clubs, as well as Hoosier Voices for Life and Right to Life Michiana came together on Saturday to protest the sale of abortion pills in local pharmacies. The protest took place right outside of both...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Dental Health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you noticed a bad odor from your pet’s mouth?. Your pet could be suffering from dental problems. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to tell us about National Pet Dental Health Month, and how to keep your pets’ smiles bright!
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crow Bar Robbery Attack
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a robbery and beating at a Michigan City area motel. About three weeks ago, police responded to the Dunes Inn along U.S. 421 near Interstate 94. Briene Henderson, 33, allegedly went inside a room and had a brief conversation...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center. Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court. Updated: 1 hour ago. Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
McDonald's worker facing charges after attacking delivery driver in Indiana
An employee of a McDonald’s in Portage, Indiana is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a Door Dash driver after the driver allegedly got upset over a late order.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman accused of concealing mom's body in freezer marked day she died on calendar: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A woman charged with hiding the body of her 96-year-old mother in a deep freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home had placed her there nearly two years ago, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Eva Bratcher, 69, had documented the March 4, 2021 death of...
WNDU
Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for South Bend veteran’s center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group that helps Michiana veterans got a big boost on Thursday thanks to the South Bend International Airport’s annual Bears in the Air program. The program raised over $10,000 for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center on S. Michigan Street in South Bend.
WGNtv.com
Police: McDonald’s employee threw food at, punched DoorDash driver in Portage
PORTAGE, Ind. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested this week after allegedly throwing a bag of food at a DoorDash driver and punching them in Northwest Indiana. At around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police responded to a McDonald’s, located in the 6100 block of North Central Avenue, on the report of a physical disturbance.
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
WNDU
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Junk Food Theft
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man with a history of stealing is in trouble again for allegedly helping himself to some junk food. Ryan Dunfee, 38, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Theft. According to court documents, the man on January 18 was...
WNDU
Former inmates hopeful for second chance at Reentry Summit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the St. Joseph County Public Library for the Re Entry Summit to help former inmates reintegrate back into society. One ex-convict said he is grateful for a second chance, and hopes his story will inspire others to make better choices. The summit...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
beckersasc.com
Rush opens 1st outpatient center outside of Illinois
Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, Ind., according to a Feb. 3 report from The Times of Northwest Indiana. The facility has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and testing capabilities. It will employ 18 physicians who also practice at Rush's...
WNDU
Local Quilts of Valor chapters celebrate ‘National Sew Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Sew Day brings chapters of Quilts of Valor together. The day is focused around sewing blocks for the quilts, showing off some finished pieces, and enjoying the sense of community. Veterans being honored with quilts are also invited to see how the process works,...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn’s...
WNDU
19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old South Bend man guilty of murder for his role in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago. In April 2021, first responders were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. They found two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.
Comments / 0