baristanet.com
Juvenile Charged in Club Way Burglary, Montclair Police Say
Montclair, NJ – On December 5, 2022, Montclair Police responded to a residential burglary on Club Way. The property line of the residence is split between Montclair and Cedar Grove. The resident reported that he woke up and discovered the front gate to his property was damaged. Upon further...
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home
A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
baristanet.com
Will Montclair’s Town Manager Return? Council Responds To Speculation
Montclair, NJ – Montclair residents have been asking about the status of Town Manager Timothy Stafford who was put on administrative leave back in October following reports of a complaint filed by Montclair Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao against the Township of Montclair and Stafford. Rao alleged the defendants...
baristanet.com
Montclair Center BID Report Endorses Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan with Recommendations
Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Center BID, representing over 150 property owners and over 500 businesses in Montclair Center, has thrown its support behind the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan, issuing a nine-page report with recommendations to the Montclair Town Council, following a vote taken at a meeting of the BID’s board of directors Thursday evening.
GRUESOME SCENE: Leg Severed When Pedestrian Is Pinned In Paterson, Docs Hope To Reattach It
UPDATE: Doctors hoped to save the severed half of a 67-year-old pedestrian's right leg after a horrific accident in Paterson, authorities said.At the request of St. Joseph's University Medical Center physicians, responders quickly got the severed limb to the hospital, Paterson Public Safety Directo…
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City; are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs. Santiago is also charged with...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City
At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police investigating hit-and-run on JFK Boulevard caught on video
The Jersey City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on John F. Kennedy Boulevard last week that was caught on video. The 17-second clip, embedded above, was posted on Twitter by Joel Tej and shows a dark-colored vehicle making a left hand turn while a pedestrian was in the crosswalk. The angle from which the incident was captured leaves the car’s license plate obscured.
ICE Looks To Deport Stolen Car Passenger, 22, After Montvale Pursuit, Elmwood Park Crash
A stolen vehicle pursuit that began in Montvale ended in a crash and the arrests of two occupants at a Garden State Parkway exit ramp in Elmwood Park. Police began pursuing the Range Rover, which had been reported stolen out of Saddle River, on Chestnut Ridge Road around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Montvale Police Chief Doug McDowell said.
Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon
A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in …
Recently Freed Crackhead Ex-Con Tries Robbing Route 23 Pump Jockey At Knifepoint: Wayne PD
A crackhead ex-con who’d been released from state prison last year had just filled the tank of his pickup truck when he pulled a knife on a Wayne gas station attendant, authorities said. The worker refused to hand over any money and the driver fled, they said. It wasn’t...
5 Nabbed With 144 Checks, 20 Money Orders, Credit/Debit Cards In Various Names: Cliffside PD
Five men stopped by a Cliffside Park police officer had more than 160 checks and money orders made out to dozens of different people, along with various credit, debit and Social Security cards in other people's names, authorities said. Officer Julio Perez found the driver and passengers "evasive and not...
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Performing Arts, Science and More
Happy February! The weekend is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. There’s plenty of family-friendly fun happening in and around town. Check out some of these activities. Gas Lamp Teens will present Chicago this weekend at Ridgewood Avenue School Auditorium (235 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge). It’s the...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Woman of interest sought in deadly arson at Bronx home: police
Police released footage of a woman of interest they’re searching for in a suspected arson that left one person dead and two injured at a Bronx home last weekend.
