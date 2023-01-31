ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Juvenile Charged in Club Way Burglary, Montclair Police Say

Montclair, NJ – On December 5, 2022, Montclair Police responded to a residential burglary on Club Way. The property line of the residence is split between Montclair and Cedar Grove. The resident reported that he woke up and discovered the front gate to his property was damaged. Upon further...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home

A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
SAYREVILLE, NJ
baristanet.com

Will Montclair’s Town Manager Return? Council Responds To Speculation

Montclair, NJ – Montclair residents have been asking about the status of Town Manager Timothy Stafford who was put on administrative leave back in October following reports of a complaint filed by Montclair Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao against the Township of Montclair and Stafford. Rao alleged the defendants...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Center BID Report Endorses Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan with Recommendations

Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Center BID, representing over 150 property owners and over 500 businesses in Montclair Center, has thrown its support behind the Lackawanna Plaza Redevelopment Plan, issuing a nine-page report with recommendations to the Montclair Town Council, following a vote taken at a meeting of the BID’s board of directors Thursday evening.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring

NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,”  said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20, and Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, both of Paterson; Richard Mullane, 26, of Bayonne; and Julian Santiago, 26, of Jersey City; are charged by complaint with conspiracy to engage in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing and engaging in unlicensed firearms dealing and manufacturing, including by manufacturing and subsequently selling PMFs.  Santiago is also charged with...
PATERSON, NJ
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery Spree Continues To Plague City

At 0528hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from the owner of Vazzy’s Restaurant on Broadbridge Road indicating two males approached a worker and forced her into the store to burglarize it. BPD arrived on-scene shortly after to investigate the incident. Responsible parties are reported to be two black males, weapons were displayed. Both parties fled in an unknown direction. No injuries reported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City police investigating hit-and-run on JFK Boulevard caught on video

The Jersey City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on John F. Kennedy Boulevard last week that was caught on video. The 17-second clip, embedded above, was posted on Twitter by Joel Tej and shows a dark-colored vehicle making a left hand turn while a pedestrian was in the crosswalk. The angle from which the incident was captured leaves the car’s license plate obscured.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
HALEDON, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: Performing Arts, Science and More

Happy February! The weekend is here, and we couldn’t be more excited. There’s plenty of family-friendly fun happening in and around town. Check out some of these activities. Gas Lamp Teens will present Chicago this weekend at Ridgewood Avenue School Auditorium (235 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge). It’s the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS New York

Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run

GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy