Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue. According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Officials said no […]
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
wxxv25.com
Gautier searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ couple in burglary case
Gautier Police are searching for a couple who are wanted on felony warrants and are considered armed and dangerous. Police said Gary Lamont Stallworth and Titania Yvette Walton (Clark) are wanted for burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny and credit card fraud. Police say between December 2022 and January of...
WSFA
Boyfriend killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband in ambush shooting, authorities say
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man was shot and killed last week while visiting his girlfriend. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright was ambushed and shot several times while he was sitting in his car. Authorities identified the shooter...
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WPMI
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
wxxv25.com
Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall
On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WPMI
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
Family and friends host ride in honor of motorcyclist who died on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road. A line of motorcycles filed out of a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
WALA-TV FOX10
Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
