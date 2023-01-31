ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

WKRG News 5

Mother identifies son shot to death in Semmes store

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of the man shot to death in front of a Semmes store has identified her son. WKRG News 5 spoke with the mom who said her son, ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20, was the victim of the fatal shooting. Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend said the victim was shot inside K&J […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Warsaw Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue. According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Officials said no […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit

Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime

On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ couple in burglary case

Gautier Police are searching for a couple who are wanted on felony warrants and are considered armed and dangerous. Police said Gary Lamont Stallworth and Titania Yvette Walton (Clark) are wanted for burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny and credit card fraud. Police say between December 2022 and January of...
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief

UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
wxxv25.com

Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall

On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
MOBILE, AL

