brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
brproud.com
Iberville students receive kits to help identify them if they go missing
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office distributed child identification kits to students from kindergarten to fifth grade in case of an emergency. Stacy Blanchard, the director of MSA West Academy in Plaquemine, says as a parent it’s great...
brproud.com
LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside
NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
brproud.com
Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Franklin Police nab another shooting suspect.
brproud.com
WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
brproud.com
Capital region could see spike in COVID-19 cases during February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – From the environmental impacts of Mardi Gras to health guidelines, medical professionals say the capital region has a higher risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus this month. For major events like Mardi Gras, Superbowl, and Valentine’s Day, many people are expected to host large...
brproud.com
Free admission to La. Art and Science Museum offered first Sunday of every month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum announced the beginning of their Free First Sunday for the new year. The Free First Sunday program begins on Feb. 5. The program can guarantee visitors free admission between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors will have access to the museum’s main gallery exhibit, the state’s largest technological planetarium and more.
