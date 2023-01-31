ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LSU, Tigerland owners meet to improve student safety

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, LSU President William F. Tate IV and other university officials met with business owners in the Tigerland area to develop solutions to keep students and other customers safe. After the recent death of student Madison Brooks, a bar in the Tigerland area’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off the start of Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The Krewe of Oshun welcomed the community to a day full of festivities. The parade displayed talents from all surrounding parishes with vibrant southern music, crafted bands, dance teams and more. “To see the best of North Baton Rouge has to offer. Really showcasing all...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

NOPD responds to a vehicle crash, finds gunshot victim inside

NEW ORLEANS — A vehicle crash in Gentilly turns into a homicide investigation. The New Orleans Police Department is now investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue Saturday evening. “Officers responding to an initial call of a vehicle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Krewe of Oshun kicks off on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
HAHNVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits

10 Suspects Arrested, 6 Wanted in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge organization provides parenting resources for fathers, kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One local organization is giving fathers resources to succeed in parenthood while creating an open space to talk about issues. “Everybody knows there’s a program out there for mothers and for kids. But you don’t hear anything about fathers,” said Levar Robinson, executive director and founder of FOAM.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free admission to La. Art and Science Museum offered first Sunday of every month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Art and Science Museum announced the beginning of their Free First Sunday for the new year. The Free First Sunday program begins on Feb. 5. The program can guarantee visitors free admission between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors will have access to the museum’s main gallery exhibit, the state’s largest technological planetarium and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA

