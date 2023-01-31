BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Krewe of Oshun is returning to the Baton Rouge area to celebrate Mardi Gras. The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. “Coming to the parade here you’re gonna see about 14 to 15 local, middle high school bands, it’s really going to be fun. You’re going to see a lot of local organizations coming out forming their own crews, some family crews coming out, but really you’re just gonna see the best that North Baton Rouge has to offer,” said Bryon Washington, Krewe of Oshun president.

