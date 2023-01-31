ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Bruce E. DeVarney, obituary

ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Derry, New Hampshire, March 5, 1948 he was the son of Wilfred and Pauline Woodbury DeVarney. As a young man Bruce attended trade school, earned...
ROCKLAND, ME
Bonnie Post, obituary

OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owls Head, dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways. She died peacefully January 29, 2023, at the Owls Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944, to Sgt. Francis...
OWLS HEAD, ME
Nadina Katherine Knisch, obituary

TENANTS HARBOR — Nadina Katherine Knisch, 67, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 20, 1955, she was the daughter of Boris and Zinaida Knisch. She grew up with her parents and grandmother on the family poultry farm in Estell Manor, New Jersey. Nadina attended the local schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1973.
ROCKPORT, ME
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice

UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
ROCKPORT, ME
UMaine Extension hosts wild blueberry conference Feb. 25

BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual wild blueberry conference on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. An industry soiree will follow the conference from 4 - 7 p.m., with value-added vendors, dinner and keynote speaker Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
BANGOR, ME
UMaine Extension 4-H offers February maple sugaring workshops in Waldo County

Not long after the New Year celebrations have ended and Maine hunkers down for several more weeks of winter, some farmers and landowners across the state turn their attention to maple sugar season. Depending on the weather, maple trees start to release their sweetness anytime between February and April, and there’s a lot of work to be done to prepare for collecting the sap and boiling it down into syrup.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., notice

ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, died peacefully at home with his loving wife, son and daughter by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2 to 4...
ROCKLAND, ME
Waldo County warming centers, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

The Belfast American Legion, 143 Church Street, Belfast, will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Atlantic salmon and trout habitat protected along the Sheepscot River

Midcoast Conservancy announced the acquisition of a 12.5-acre parcel with 1300 feet of frontage along the West Branch Sheepscot River near China, Maine. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) supported the project as part of its Rivers Initiative. The parcel includes forested land and priority habitat areas for Wild Brook trout. This area also produces one of the highest numbers of juvenile Atlantic salmon in the Sheepscot Watershed.
CHINA, ME
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Aldermere Farm offers free Sap-to-Syrup program

ROCKPORT — Cabin fever setting in? Looking for a sweet pick-me-up? This March, Maine Coast Heritage Trust invites all ages to learn about making maple syrup from scratch (sap) at Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Ave in Rockport. Individuals may register for one or more hands-on sessions to learn about...
ROCKPORT, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Feb. 6

LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
92 Moose

17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday

A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
JAY, ME
WPFO

Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
AUGUSTA, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

