Valentine date places near Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
February is a peak job search month in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Bruce E. DeVarney, obituary
ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly following a cardiac event, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Derry, New Hampshire, March 5, 1948 he was the son of Wilfred and Pauline Woodbury DeVarney. As a young man Bruce attended trade school, earned...
Bonnie Post, obituary
OWL’S HEAD — Bonnie Post, of Owls Head, dedicated a lifetime to helping others in myriad ways. She died peacefully January 29, 2023, at the Owls Head Homestead, after a period of declining health. Bonnie was born in Santa Barbara, California, on January 27, 1944, to Sgt. Francis...
Nadina Katherine Knisch, obituary
TENANTS HARBOR — Nadina Katherine Knisch, 67, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 20, 1955, she was the daughter of Boris and Zinaida Knisch. She grew up with her parents and grandmother on the family poultry farm in Estell Manor, New Jersey. Nadina attended the local schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1973.
Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, notice
UNION — Claris ‘Claire’ Tweedie, 91, died peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2203 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland. To read a...
UMaine Extension hosts wild blueberry conference Feb. 25
BANGOR — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host its annual wild blueberry conference on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. An industry soiree will follow the conference from 4 - 7 p.m., with value-added vendors, dinner and keynote speaker Amanda Beal, commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.
UMaine Extension 4-H offers February maple sugaring workshops in Waldo County
Not long after the New Year celebrations have ended and Maine hunkers down for several more weeks of winter, some farmers and landowners across the state turn their attention to maple sugar season. Depending on the weather, maple trees start to release their sweetness anytime between February and April, and there’s a lot of work to be done to prepare for collecting the sap and boiling it down into syrup.
Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., notice
ROCKLAND — Philip E. ‘Sonny’ Myers, Jr., 72, died peacefully at home with his loving wife, son and daughter by his side, Sunday, January 29, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, February 24, 2023, from 2 to 4...
Waldo County warming centers, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
The Belfast American Legion, 143 Church Street, Belfast, will be hosting a warming center this weekend. The warming center will be open Friday, February 3, at 1:30 p.m. and remain open through the night and all day Saturday, February 4. People in need of this resource may enter the Belfast...
Atlantic salmon and trout habitat protected along the Sheepscot River
Midcoast Conservancy announced the acquisition of a 12.5-acre parcel with 1300 feet of frontage along the West Branch Sheepscot River near China, Maine. Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) supported the project as part of its Rivers Initiative. The parcel includes forested land and priority habitat areas for Wild Brook trout. This area also produces one of the highest numbers of juvenile Atlantic salmon in the Sheepscot Watershed.
Feb. 4 update: Midcoast adds 21 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Aldermere Farm offers free Sap-to-Syrup program
ROCKPORT — Cabin fever setting in? Looking for a sweet pick-me-up? This March, Maine Coast Heritage Trust invites all ages to learn about making maple syrup from scratch (sap) at Aldermere Farm, 70 Russell Ave in Rockport. Individuals may register for one or more hands-on sessions to learn about...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Enough Fentanyl to Kill a Quarter Million People Was Just Seized in Maine
On the heels of a major announcement indicating that Maine had more deadly fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than any other year on record, the Maine Department of Drug Enforcement has made another major bust. Seizing enough fentanyl to kill more than a quarter of a million people, the Maine State...
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Agenda set for Lincolnville school committee meeting Feb. 6
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88201885576. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
Approval of proposed Rockland methadone clinic relocation could depend on parking spaces
ROCKLAND — Parking space requirements could be the deciding factor as to whether a methadone clinic already operating in Rockland will be permitted to relocate to a certain other Rockland location. New Season Treatment Center currently operates at 166 New County Road. However, its owner, Metro Treatment of Maine,...
Knox County warming centers
ROCKLAND — The Knox County Emergency Management Agency issued the following warming center list Friday afternoon.
17-Year-Old Central Maine Boy Arrested & Charged After Shooting His Brother Tuesday
A Central Maine teenager has been charged and taken into custody following an incident which ended in him allegedly shooting his older brother Tuesday. The Kennebec Journal reports that Tuesday's incident occurred at a residence located at 31 Pleasant Drive in the Maine town of Jay. The paper says that a 17-year-old boy, and his 20-year-old brother, got into some kind of a verbal altercation a little before 1 pm.
Maine woman accused of stealing checks from veterans pleads guilty
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Chelsea woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges including stealing checks from a homeless veteran. According to the Kennebec Journal, 55-year-old Tracy Dorweiler pleaded guilty to 14 charges of theft and forgery from 2019 to 2020. In most cases, she stole checks from veterans’ facilities....
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
