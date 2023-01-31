Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
klin.com
Lincoln One of Eight Communities Receiving Street Grants
The Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulated eight communities in the state with a combined $2.64 million in federal grants as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The competitive grant program distributes $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives, including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks.
klin.com
Capital Humane Society Seeks Donations as Supplies Run Low
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society provides residents’ pets with access to veterinary care, food, and other supplies. Much of these services, however, depend on a full cupboard. According to Matt Madchero, Executive Director of the Society, the pantry is running low of dry cat and dog food and cat litter.
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
News Channel Nebraska
NCTC presents awards at banquet
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce named Ambassador Health the business of the year at its annual banquet. NCTC received several nominations for the company. Ambassador Health had a 5-star rating from the government’s Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and, out of 188 nursing facilities in Nebraska, was ranked No. 1.
klkntv.com
Full moon tonight; warm again Sunday
The first day of the warmer stretch came Saturday afternoon for most of the state, but it was especially warm in southeast Nebraska. Highs near Falls City reached the mid-50s, while Lincoln recorded 50°F for a high just before about 3 p.m. A more detailed look at highs across the state can be found below:
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
News Channel Nebraska
Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life. “This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys
As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
klkntv.com
More than 100,000 gallons of water used to battle $700,000 house fire near Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Eagle Fire & Rescue says it took about 104,000 gallons of water to battle Sunday’s $700,000 house fire. Officials also say crews were on scene for nearly eight hours as the temperature hovered in the single digits. Here are some other numbers showing how...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County approves armor coating for dustless roads
FALLS CITY - Steve Darveau Jr. of the Richardson County roads department presented the county board Tuesday with a summary of the one and six-year roads plan. The plan includes 11 projects on the one-year plan and 15 additional on the six-year plan at a projected cost of $10.5 million.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Daily Nebraskan
Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska
Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe County pushes for more child care providers
NEBRASKA CITY – A gathering of over 30 child providers in Syracuse Thursday is raising optimism that the capacity for child care can grow in Otoe County and provide much-needed relief for the workforce. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC reports good camaraderie and good engagement at the...
