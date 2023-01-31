Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
City of Porterville, Mighty 190 talk strategy
Last week the Mighty 190 Coalition and the City of Porterville held a strategic planning session for how to develop tourism along Highway 190 over the next 1 to 3 years. The Mighty 190 is a local promotion and tourism collaboration that promotes the attractions and communities located in southeastern Tulare County along Highway 190. The Mighty 190 began in September 2016 as the Highway 190/Western Divide Highway Snow Removal committee and evolved into what it is today. The mission is to strengthen tourism by promoting business and recreational activities to bolster the local economy while protecting the area's natural history.
Yokuts Proud: McDarment's mural depicts her culture
Poyomi McDarment wanted to create a piece of art that depicts her Yokuts heritage. She has done just that with a mural in Porterville. The mural depicts the Tules, other plants, animals and women of her heritage McDarment values so much. The mural is located on a building and faces Wallace at the corner of Wallace and Orange adjacent to the St. Anne's Food Pantry across from Santa Fe Elementary School.
190 lane closure hours to expand at Success Lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District announced the lane closure hours for the ongoing project on Highway 190 at Success Lake will be expanded, beginning on Monday. On Monday, February 6, construction work hours and the associated lane closure near Highway 190 post mile 23.39 will be expanded...
Operation Nightmare: 2 suspects arrested in Goshen Massacre
VISALIA – “Operation Nightmare” began at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux during a press conference held later that morning at the Tulare County Sheriff Office Headquarters in Visalia. “Today, I would like to announce the arrests of 35 year-old Angel Uriarte of...
Subdivision public hearing to continue; city says kit fox unlikely an issue
The Porterville City Council will continue their public hearing on the Villas at Sierra Meadows 4 and 5 Development project on Tuesday night. The project includes the annexation and development of a 80 single-family residence subdivision on roughly 20 acres on the southwest corner of West Gibbons Avenue and South Jaye Street.
