Last week the Mighty 190 Coalition and the City of Porterville held a strategic planning session for how to develop tourism along Highway 190 over the next 1 to 3 years. The Mighty 190 is a local promotion and tourism collaboration that promotes the attractions and communities located in southeastern Tulare County along Highway 190. The Mighty 190 began in September 2016 as the Highway 190/Western Divide Highway Snow Removal committee and evolved into what it is today. The mission is to strengthen tourism by promoting business and recreational activities to bolster the local economy while protecting the area's natural history.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO