One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
Officials: Extreme Cold Temperatures Likely Played a Role in Sturgeon Bay Man’s Death
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extreme cold temperatures likely attributed to a Sturgeon Bay man’s death, officials say. On Tuesday morning, police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for a report an unconscious man on the side of the road. The man has been...
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
Nitschke Bridge Closing to Marine Traffic Until Early March
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay’s Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews...
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
Domestic Violence Homicide Suspect Has A History
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In his confession to police about what happened at an east Green Bay duplex last weekend, Richard Sotka said “I’m guilty of killing these girls.”. That is according to a criminal complaint, which also shows Sotka talked at length about his past,...
Ice Fishing Derby to Benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It’s an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it’s hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters’ ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. “We were...
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Growing Bipartisan Support For Closing Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Momentum continues to build as a growing number of bipartisan elected leaders have pledged their support for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI) and working with the Village of Allouez to transform the space into an economic engine benefiting Brown County. Prominent elected...
Port of Green Bay Sees a Decrease in Cargo Shipments for 2022 Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Last week marked the end of the 2022 Port of Green Bay’s season with a decrease of 10% from the previous year. With the departure of Algocanada from the port on Jan. 25, the season ended with more than 1.75 million tons of cargo shipments going in and out.
$1 Million in COVID Relief Funds Available to Brown County Nonprofits
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the...
Let your Imagination Take Flight in the Neville Public Museum’s Newest Exhibit
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in...
Take a Step Toward a Healthier Heart by Wearing Red Today
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fifteen-year-old Abby Kawula will be wearing red on Friday. So will her family. And here’s why she says you should, too. Friday is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day; to raise awareness of heart disease and encourage women to make healthy lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the number one killer of women. But it is a preventable disease.
