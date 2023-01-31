ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Trainor Didn’t Have a Home Birth Like Her ‘HIMYF’ Role, but the Experience Was ‘Terrifying’

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Grammy-winning singer Meghan Trainor appears in the How I Met Your Father Season 2 episode “Midwife Crisis.” Trainor plays a pregnant woman who has a home birth in the Hulu series, an experience that ends up being semi-traumatic. While Trainor didn’t give birth to her first-born at home, she did call the experience “terrifying.” Here’s why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ktfbg_0kXZz48V00
Meghan Trainor | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Meghan Trainor guest stars as Ramona in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2

“I’m a dirty liar,” Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son in the opening of How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 2. “Back in the day, compulsive lying was kind of my jam.”

One of Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) many lies was told to her neighbor Ramona, played by Trainor in the episode. As a pregnant woman in early labor, Ramona comes knocking at Sophie’s door to let her know since she hired her to take photos of Ramona’s home birth. What Ramona didn’t know was Sophie lied about her experience. She had never shot a home birth before.

“I’ve shot so many home births, I could practically perform one,” Sophie tells Ramona in a flashback. This comes in handy for Ramona, whose midwife ends up running late. Committed to her lie, Sophie helps coach Ramona through her home birth in the HIMYF episode, shrimp and all.

Meghan Trainor says her son’s birth was a ‘horror story’

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed their son Riley in February 2021. The “Made You Look” singer may not have given birth at home in real life, but her experience was just as memorable as the fictional Ramona’s in “Midwife Crisis.”

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told Today Parents regarding her son’s first moments. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley was born breech via a C-section. He was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and placed on a feeding tube, but not before Trainor briefly got a glimpse of her newborn.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor added. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.” Today, Riley is thriving and expecting a new sibling soon.

Baby number two is on the way

While promoting her book Dear Future Mama on the Today show on Jan. 30, Trainor shared the ultrasounds of her and Sabara’s second child . “[The book] comes with a baby!” Trainor joked. “We’re pregnant!”

Related

Meghan Trainor Quit Drinking to Save Her Voice

The couple knows the sex of the baby, but Trainor says they’re “saving it for TikTok.” Trainor and Sabara are expecting baby number two’s arrival sometime in the summer of 2023.

Dear Future Mama comes out Apr. 25. Watch new episodes of How I Met Your Father on Hulu every Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jackie and Kelso Have a Son in ‘That ’90s Show,’ But the Timeline Doesn’t Make Sense

Hello Wisconsin! It’s official, a new generation of ’90s kids have made their way to Red and Kitty Forman’s basement. Netflix released the That ’70s Show spinoff called That ’90s Show on January 19, 2023. While OG fans were ecstatic to see Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman, and some of the original gang back on their screens, fans of That ’70s Show also have some questions about the timeline in That ’90s Show. One of the biggest questions is how Jackie and Kelso have a teenage son in the reboot.
WISCONSIN STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jinger Duggar Finally Reveals Her True Thoughts on Birth Control and Alcohol

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has opened up about her childhood and where her adult beliefs have veered from those of her parents. In her upbringing, the former 19 Kids and Counting star learned that using birth control and consuming alcohol were sins. Now that she’s a married adult, and a mother herself, she revealed how her feelings have changed from what her parents initially taught her on those subjects.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

272K+
Followers
127K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy