BATON ROUGE, La. — It might not have been the prettiest win of the season. Nevertheless, No. 4 Alabama basketball defeated LSU on the road Saturday afternoon, 79-69. The Crimson Tide improved to 20-3 on the season and is now 10-0 in conference play. The perfect 10-0 start to conference play marks just the fourth time that Alabama has been able to do so in program history, and the second time in the last three seasons.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO