Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving kick-started the February 9th trade deadline countdown on Friday when word leaked that he had demanded to be dealt away from the Nets. Your Los Angeles Lakers number among the handful of teams with reported interest in his services, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Miami Heat. Irving has been said to be intrigued by the prospect of re-teaming with his old Cleveland Cavaliers running mate LeBron James in LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO