FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Texas cities visit high rankings on best family-friendly vacations list
Austinites looking to create lasting memories with their families don’t need to look further than their own state. In a new report from lawn care company Lawn Love, Austin scored No. 29 in the Best Cities for Kid-Friendly Vacations, behind Houston (No. 8), San Antonio (No. 10), and Dallas (No. 11), and ahead of Fort Worth (No. 44). 200 of America’s largest cities were ranked using 23 metrics, including affordability, family-friendly accommodations, attractions, transportation options, and more. Austin did better than average on most metrics except affordability (No. 115 of 200). In an odd order for any Austinite that's tried...
2 Hollywood celebrities tried some of Austin’s best sushi this week, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 2 Hollywood celebrities dined at one of Austin’s best restaurants this week. While most Austinites cozied up at home this week, these famous spouses ate at an award-winning restaurant before a screening of their new film.2. Austin's flagship Kendra Scott store transforms into mini-Museum of Ice Cream for Valentine's Day. Here's one sweet collaboration you won't want to miss — and it launches this weekend!3. Texas scores top ranking among best states for dating, says new report. This Valentine’s Day is for the unattached, and it turns out Texas is a pretty great place to be single. 4. This Tesla rental service got me from Austin to Houston, despite my best efforts. A Tesla is a smooth ride, and the UFODrive self-service process ensures a smooth trip — if you pay attention. 5. Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend. Festive (fictional) funerals, demon barbers, live podcasts, and more reasons to venture out as the weather warms up this weekend.
8 Austin exhibits to seduce the senses this February
Enjoy art to your heart’s content this month in Austin with exhibits that will romance the intellect and seduce the senses. Meagan Hofstetter’s bold colors and intuitive abstract pieces bedazzle at the Dougherty Arts Center, while Candace Hick’s embroidered composition books on canvas emerge from her fascination with learning. Cowboys and horses with a dash of Banksy-influence dot Brandon Owen’s canvases at Vaughn Gallery, and a show at the Blanton explores artists and their “Day Jobs." Get fired up and inspired with these opportunities and more this February.Camiba Gallery“EXISTENCIA: Daniel Rodríguez Collazo and Edgardo Kerlegand” — Now through February 25“Existencia”...
This Tesla rental service got me from Austin to Houston, despite my best efforts
Reader, my car was stolen. I know that’s not a cool note to start on, but it’s the truth. A few months ago, my white Hyundai Elantra was recovered on Ben White Boulevard with an egregiously ugly, half-finished paint job and a deathly rattle in the engine. This put me in a vulnerable position, not just for getting around (thanks, CapMetro), but for falling in love with cars way outside my price range.UFODrive (stylized UFODRIVE), a self-service car rental company with an all-electric fleet, must have sensed my predicament, because a publicist probed my inbox with an offer to borrow...
Austin arcade plans a trailer park murder, and it's your job to solve the mystery
We would say there’s been a murder at the arcade, but it hasn’t happened yet. Pinballz, an arcade, bar, restaurant, and overall gathering place for Austin nerds, is planning a crime for one guest to commit at its Lake Creek location on February 9, and many others will be implicated. Guests will gather in character for a sit-down Southern meal, learn about the crime, tease out the clues, and eventually apprehend one of their own in “Trailer Park Tragedy,” a murder mystery dinner game.Dinner is a form of theater in itself, bringing together a cast of southern classics: barbecue brisket...
Highly anticipated restaurant and bar from San Antonio chef now open at new downtown Austin hotel
It's finally here, Austin: The eagerly-awaited restaurant from San Antonio chef Steve McHugh has officially opened its doors. In welcome news this dreary weather week, McHugh's Luminaire opened February 1 at the new Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin, along with a second concept, Las Bis. Located at 721 Congress Avenue, details of the new hotel and its restaurants were released in fall 2022, sparking excitement from Austinites already familiar with McHugh's work at San Antonio's Cured and Landrace. For the initial announcement, CultureMap connected with the six-time James Beard finalist to hear what Austinites can expect, while an updated announcement...
2 Hollywood celebrities dined at one of Austin’s best restaurants this week
If there are two things we already know about Austin, it’s that celebrities love it here, and Uchi is always the right choice. While most Austinites were cozying up at home this week, Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco were dining at the award-winning restaurant. Uchi posted the news on Instagram, sharing an abbreviated clip from the pair’s morning interview with Fox 7 Austin.“We went to Uchi last night,” Franco says. “One of the best meals we’ve had in a very long time.”Responding to the shoutout, Uchi wrote: "What a great surprise to wake up to! (And no, we're not...
Matthew Logan Vasquez kicks off residency at C-Boys, plus more Austin music picks for early February
January is done, and that means it’s time to start getting warmed up for SXSW. Here are some local shows in the first part of February that can help get you going.Matthew Logan Vasquez at C-Boys – February 2, 9, 16, 23Singer/songwriter Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit fame) has not only lined up a residency at C-Boys for every Thursday in February, but he’s also arranged for each show to have a different setup (i.e. a folk night, an electronic night, etc). So, pick your preferred style and go for it. These gigs are $12 apiece.Die Spitz at Hotel...
South Austin brewery adds new fried chicken concept to its food truck family
It’s not quite the same old song and dance at Songbird, one of Austin’s many peddlers of fried chicken sandwiches, opening as a food truck on February 3 at Meanwhile Brewing Co. In this case, these homestyle sandwiches on sliced bread are made by someone who hasn’t been associated with casual dining concepts in quite a while, Chef Joshua van den Berg.Despite an unassuming appearance, these sandwiches pack a lot of flavor, from beef tallow frying and a long list of fresh seasonal ingredients. The classic chicken sandwich comes with iceberg lettuce, ranch dressing, pickles, and “squishy milk bread”, while...
Austin queer film festival falls in love with Black stories for February mini-series
Representation matters, and Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Festival (aGLIFF) has been at it for 35 years. The flagship festival is months away — not even scheduled yet — but a February mini-series on February 16 will celebrate Black History Month in one 40-minute documentary and three award-winning short films at the intersections of Black and LGBTQIA+ identity.The event, "Been Here: Queer, Black & Proud," is a collaboration between aGLIFF and _OFCOLOR, Beyond Brotha, JAT Creative, and the George Washington Carver Museum. The latter will host the screening, as well as a reception and performance by local drag performer...
Austinites wake to power outages as Winter Storm Warning is extended through Thursday
The Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas has been extended until 6 am Thursday, and Austin is experiencing widespread power outages as a result. Light freezing rain and drizzle created significant travel issues on elevated roads through Tuesday, while a heavier round of freezing rain overnight into Wednesday morning brought significant icing to much of Central Texas. Travel conditions Wednesday morning will be the worst of the week. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began pretreating bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads on Sunday in preparation for the expected icy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even so, crashes and...
Winter Storm Warning: School closures, cold weather shelters, and how to prepare in Central Texas
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for a majority of Central Texas from 9 am Monday, January 30, until 12 pm Wednesday, February 1. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Fayette County for the same time period.A very winter-like week is ahead of us here in Central Texas. This will include a big drop in temperatures and also the chance for some freezing rain and icing issues. For a play-by-play forecast, head to KVUE's detailed report on the next few days of expected inclement weather, or check out their winter preparedness guide for what to do...
This professional development group is working to connect Black Austinites and keep them in Austin
Even though Austin is generally understood as friendly and good for transplants, it’s always hard to land in a new city and gauge your longevity there. Finding resources takes time and connections, and for new Austinites who experience social marginalization, it may not feel possible to thrive.Seeking to create those connections, the African American Leadership Institute (AALI) is a professional development group focused on increasing civic awareness and leadership opportunities for Austin's Black population. According to the website, their mission is to "build a stronger Black Austin community by equipping exceptional leaders to live up to their moral responsibility ......
Austin chefs turn out for farmer-focused food festival, returning this spring
Sometimes reinventing the wheel is a good thing, which may explain the immediate and warm welcome Field Guide Festival received upon its launch in 2021 and return in 2022. Moving past the food festival trope of tiny bites, loud music, and general Baccanalian vibes, Field Guide Festival seeks to foster connections between farmers, chefs, consumers, and everyone in between. Returning to East Austin on Saturday, April 22, the innovative event invites Central Texans to consider their role in the future of food in the Austin community.Founded by female powerhouses, Lindsey Sokol and Trisha Bates, the goal of the fest is...
