Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Equanimeous as Prop in Pro Bowl Catch Competition

Equanimeous St. Brown used as prop by brother in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown may be rivals when the Bears and Lions go head-to-head, but when they’re not playing against each other it’s all love between the two brothers. They showed off that brotherly connection in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, when Equanimeous helped Amon-Ra win the best catch competition against Stefon Diggs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
