Five Interesting Facts About Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Here Are the Best Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
Best quarterback performances in Super Bowl history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. They say defense wins championships, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a prolific quarterback. Throughout the first 56 Super Bowls in NFL history, there have been plenty of incredible performances from the men under center.
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
Will Odd Super Bowl Coin Toss Streak Continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive...
6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Equanimeous as Prop in Pro Bowl Catch Competition
Equanimeous St. Brown used as prop by brother in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown may be rivals when the Bears and Lions go head-to-head, but when they’re not playing against each other it’s all love between the two brothers. They showed off that brotherly connection in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, when Equanimeous helped Amon-Ra win the best catch competition against Stefon Diggs.
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
