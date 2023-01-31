Read full article on original website
Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
Win a supreme stand that mounts your MagSafe iPhone anywhere [Cult of Mac giveaway]
We teamed up with SwitchEasy for this week’s giveaway, which will see three lucky winners receiving an Orbit Universal Magnetic Stand. The multifunctional stand works with any MagSafe-compatible iPhone. And it lets you mount that iPhone practically anywhere, from your desk to your car’s dash (thanks to the 3M sticker on the back).
AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2 won’t arrive anytime soon
The next AiPods Max refresh, low-cost AirPods, and the HomePod mini 2 could enter into mass production in H2 2024. These products could go on sale between the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Apple is unlikely to announce new audio products for the remainder of 2023...
These new hi-res noise-canceling headphones go for just $180
Edifier rolled out a new wireless over-ear set of headphones Tuesday — the WH950NB headset — providing another affordable alternative to high-end cans like Apple’s AirPods Max and products from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser. Featuring active noise cancellation (ANC) and hi-res audio, Edifier’s premium headphones...
Will new HomePod dazzle our ears like the original? We hope so. [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The first reviews of the 2023 HomePod make Apple’s updated smart speaker sound pretty formidable. We can’t wait to hear for ourselves. (Unfortunately, if you didn’t already place your HomePod order, you’re probably looking at a substantial hang time.)
New full-size HomePod now available at your nearest Apple store
Two weeks after its announcement, the HomePod 2 is officially on sale and hitting retail stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and other markets. Customers around the world are also receiving their HomePod 2 pre-orders. Apple started accepting HomePod 2 pre-orders soon after its announcement. If you placed your order...
iPad shipments shoot through the roof
Apple made almost half the tablets sold in the word during the December quarter, according to market researchers. The company itself says it took in more revenue from iPad sales in the October-through-December period than in any previous quarter. iPad shipments were very strong in Q4 2022. iPad sales saw...
Smashy, smashy with Castle Crumble on Apple Arcade
Have fun with creative destruction in Castle Crumble, which challenges players to knock down fortresses with bombs and spells. The puzzle game debuted Friday on Apple Arcade, and is playable on iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices. Castle Crumble: That blowed up good!. There’s a lot to be said for...
BTS fans: Get a cute Universtar BT21 AirTag case with keychain
If you’re young or just young-at-heart, here’s your chance to nab an adorably expressive case and keychain for your AirTag tracking device. The colorful cases, inspired by K-Pop boy band BTS, represent seven fanciful characters from the Universtar BT21 universe. You can read a little bit more about it below.
Apple’s holiday quarter comes in worse than expected
Apple’s financial results from the December 2022 quarter include revenue and earnings per share that declined compared to the same period of the previous year. The figures did not live up to analysts’ expectations, which is dropping the share price. Still, CEO Tim Cook stayed positive: “As we...
5 upbeat takeaways from Apple’s optimistic earnings call
Although Apple’s December 2022 quarter was something of a disappointment, thanks to declines in revenue and profits, company executives accentuated the positives whenever possible during an earnings call with investors on Thursday. Here are some upbeat developments coming out of Apple’s Q1 2023 financial results, including a significant milestone...
Pinecone & Pony will whisk kids off on whimsical adventures [Apple TV+ review]
The series continues to combine cute animation and vocal performances with good-natured social lessons. It’s a winning and whimsical escape for kids and adults should also have a very nice time indeed. Pinecone & Pony season 2 review. As the show’s second season starts, Pinecone (voiced by Maria Nash)...
iPhone shipments drop but still top global phone market
Apple was hit with a sharp decline in iPhone shipments in the December quarter, but the news isn’t all bad — it’s once again the world’s largest maker of smartphones by a wider margin than ever before, according to market analysts. Even better, Apple is pulling...
Score a year of Costco shopping, and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card, for only $60
Instead of hopping from store to store to find everything you need, try shopping at a warehouse club that provides its members with perks and affordable products. With a Costco Gold Star Membership, you can purchase groceries, outdoor furniture, electronics and more. And for a limited time, you can get...
LG software update brings Apple services to hundreds of smart TV brands
Consumer electronics maker LG added Apple TV, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit to its webOS Hub Tuesday, making Apple’s core services available to smart TVs from 200 brands that use the custom software. The update starts rolling out Friday in more than 100 countries and regions. It could provide...
