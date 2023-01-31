Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Forget the feathers: Save 30% on an ergonomic memory foam pillow at Amazon today
Getting comfortable at night is one of the most frustrating parts about trying to get a good night's sleep. Wouldn't it be great if there was a pillow that did offered extra comfort for back, stomach, and side sleepers? Thankfully, this memory foam pillow does exactly that! And right now at Amazon, you can save 30% on the Elviros pillow and get it for only $37.22.
MySanAntonio
This modern indoor herb garden is over 50% off on Amazon today
Cooking with herbs that you've grown yourself just makes dinner hit a little different. But sometimes you don't have enough outdoor space for a full-blown herb garden. That's where the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Herb Garden comes in, and Amazon is selling it for just $79.95 right now. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor...
MySanAntonio
This $40 radio alarm clock comes with wireless charging and a speaker
For many early risers, needing an alarm clock to rouse oneself from sweet slumber is a slightly unpleasant, but unavoidable, reality. Also unpleasant: fumbling around for your phone (often to turn off said alarm) at some ungodly predawn hour. Fortunately, you can make that early-morning wakeup routine a little less unpleasant (and a lot more streamlined) with the right clock — like this radio alarm clock, which comes with a wireless charging pad and Bluetooth speaker and is 33% off on Amazon today.
MySanAntonio
Snag a best-selling iPad stylus pen for $25 on Amazon right now
Tablets were a game changer when they first came out. It was like a hybrid between a smartphone and laptop, giving us the best of both worlds. And from day one, the Apple iPad has always been at the forefront. To make your iPad even easier to use and more accessible, now's the chance to get a best-selling iPad stylus pen for only $25.49 while it's half off at Amazon.
MySanAntonio
lululemon's resale shop has deals on like-new leggings, bags and more
Want to save a buck while also saving a pair of leggings from a landfill? Lululemon is inviting you to do just that, courtesy of an ongoing Like New recommerce program. To curb the environmental impact of textile waste, lululemon has been expanding its nationwide trade-in system after a successful two-state pilot in 2021. As of now, all United States lululemon shoppers have the option to trade in gently used gear and buy “like new” products at discounted prices.
MySanAntonio
This stunning 65-inch 4K Hisense TV is over $100 off at Walmart today
Having a big screen 4K TV is the quickest and easiest way to turn your entertainment center into a movie theater-like experience. And less than two weeks ahead of the Super Bowl, Walmart is selling this 65-inch Hisense TV for only $378. Even if you're not going to watch the game, you might as well take advantage of this deal!
MySanAntonio
The Latest Booming Travel Trend Is…Paper Maps?
Many of my young, formative years were spent in the front seat of my mom’s 1994 Jeep Cherokee frantically shouting directions from a MapQuest print out. I can so distinctly recall the stress of trying to keep pace with my mom’s (bless her heart) erratic driving and to relay the information as accurately as possible, despite the fact that I could barely even read. God forbid I took two seconds to look out the window, we’d have ended up in the next state over!
MySanAntonio
Tuning Up an Antarctic EV Shows the Challenges Posed by Climate Change
Here’s the good news for those invested in the growth of electric vehicles: you can now find EVs in use on literally every continent on the planet. Here’s the bad news: even with a lack of emissions, climate change can still be a concern for electric vehicles, depending on where on the planet they happen to be.
Comments / 0