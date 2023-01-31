ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ex-Twitter execs to testify on block of Hunter Biden story

By FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oO2G_0kXZyWYZ00

he House Oversight Committee is set to hear testimony from former Twitter employees involved in the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting

“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy