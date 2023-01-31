ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Body discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4nBR_0kXZyEuj00

A woman's body was discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School as students showed up to class Tuesday morning .

Police say they're currently considering the death suspicious.

Britley Stuckey told WMAR-2 News that because of this incident, and others, she's keeping her nieces close by on their way to school.

"I gotta walk my babies to school, I gotta walk my nieces to school now. Because I don't feel safe with them going to school,” Stuckey explained.

School principal Ryan Warfel sent two letters throughout the day to parents.

In the first letter, Warfel said he didn't believe the incident had any involvement with the school.

"I am writing to notify you that there is an increased police presence at Lansdowne Middle School today due to an ongoing community investigation. "At this time, we do not believe the incident involves Lansdowne Middle School."

In a follow-up letter Warfel stated students were kept away from the scene as they arrived. Warfel added students are being kept inside the building as a precaution, however dismissal is expected to occur on time.

This morning, a body was found on school property. We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and officers responded to the school. Officers confirmed that it was an adult victim, and that person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The area was blocked off and we worked with police to ensure that students were diverted away from the area as they arrived at school. Students are being kept inside as a precaution and we anticipate dismissal will take place on time.

For Carol Willis, who lives just down the street, it's a tough thing for her to hear. With adult children of her own, she worries for the kids who have to deal with this today.

"It makes me feel sad - I mean, because the kids gotta walk down here and go to school. And I can only imagine how they’re feeling - they’re probably feeling unsafe too," Willis said.

Baltimore County Police have since stated that they're conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

As detectives continue investigating, anyone with information about the case is being asked to call 410-307-2020.

Comments / 2

Related
Nottingham MD

Large brawl reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
PARKVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk

Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in James Blue murder trial claims deadly shooting was self defense

BALTIMORE – The man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police captain took the stand in his own defense on Friday.Yesterday, prosecutors showed the jury the Glock G43X pistol used to shoot James Blue whose wife, Lekeisha, is now a captain for the Baltimore Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.Detectives said James Blue was going about his normal routine when he was killed about a year ago along Walker Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.Blue was shot at close range while he was waiting for a delivery outside of a property that he had recently purchased. He had been on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vigil held for slain 23-year-old mother of 2 in west Baltimore

Community members gathered Thursday for a vigil to remember the life of a mother who died in a triple-shooting in west Baltimore last Saturday night. Maya Morton, 23, was trying to drive away with her two kids when she was shot. Police have not made any arrests, but Maya Morton's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex teen

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County area searching for a missing teen. Zoey Marie Jeppi, 15, is 5’0″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 in the Essex area wearing a black furry jacket and black New Balance shoes.
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Foot Locker employee assaulted by sneaker thieves

COLUMBIA, MD – Police are investigating an assault and robbery that took place at Foot Locker on Little Patuxent Parkway on Thursday. At around 6:15 pm, several male suspects entered the store and tried to steal sneakers. A store employee confronted the shoplifters. The suspects retaliated by assaulting the employee and fleeing the store. The employee was not seriously injured, and the suspects fled. At this time, no arrests have been made. No suspects have been identified. The post Foot Locker employee assaulted by sneaker thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBIA, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy