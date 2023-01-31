Body discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning

A woman's body was discovered behind Lansdowne Middle School as students showed up to class Tuesday morning .

Police say they're currently considering the death suspicious.

Britley Stuckey told WMAR-2 News that because of this incident, and others, she's keeping her nieces close by on their way to school.

"I gotta walk my babies to school, I gotta walk my nieces to school now. Because I don't feel safe with them going to school,” Stuckey explained.

School principal Ryan Warfel sent two letters throughout the day to parents.

In the first letter, Warfel said he didn't believe the incident had any involvement with the school.

"I am writing to notify you that there is an increased police presence at Lansdowne Middle School today due to an ongoing community investigation. "At this time, we do not believe the incident involves Lansdowne Middle School."

In a follow-up letter Warfel stated students were kept away from the scene as they arrived. Warfel added students are being kept inside the building as a precaution, however dismissal is expected to occur on time.

This morning, a body was found on school property. We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and officers responded to the school. Officers confirmed that it was an adult victim, and that person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The area was blocked off and we worked with police to ensure that students were diverted away from the area as they arrived at school. Students are being kept inside as a precaution and we anticipate dismissal will take place on time.

For Carol Willis, who lives just down the street, it's a tough thing for her to hear. With adult children of her own, she worries for the kids who have to deal with this today.

"It makes me feel sad - I mean, because the kids gotta walk down here and go to school. And I can only imagine how they’re feeling - they’re probably feeling unsafe too," Willis said.

Baltimore County Police have since stated that they're conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

As detectives continue investigating, anyone with information about the case is being asked to call 410-307-2020.