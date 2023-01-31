Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
VA Senate passes resolution dedicated to Newport News teacher shot by student
The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.
texasmetronews.com
Black And Missing Foundation Tracks And Advocates For Families With Missing Children And Adults
Two weeks after her stepfather reported her missing and a region-wide effort to find her was undertaken, Kadence S. Morrell, 15, of Norfolk, was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona. The Norfolk Police, FBI, and other officials have not announced why she left home, prompting her stepfather to call for help.
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. Around 3:22 a.m. police found two men with fatal injuries and a woman with life-threatening injuries on the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth. One neighbor said that hearing...
1 injured following shooting on Howard St. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:56 p.m. in the 100 block of Howard St.
VB restaurants and hotels see big economic boost from Polar Plunge
It's a much needed economic boost for the resort city, as thousands of people filled the Oceanfront participating in the events during a not-so-busy winter season.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
WAVY News 10
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting on Broad St. in Chesapeake
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad St. and Acorn St.
WAVY News 10
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
1 hurt in shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a shooting Friday night. PPD said it happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's near London Boulevard. One man was hurt in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. PPD said he is expected...
WAVY News 10
7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire on Cedarwood Court in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Cedarwood Court on February 5. Around 2:29 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the 600 block of Cedarwood Court. There were no injuries reported but seven people have been displaced and five...
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Two dead in triple shooting in Portsmouth’s Prentis Park
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Portsmouth early Sunday morning. It happened in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood on Nashville Avenue, a dead-end road, not far from Deep Creek Boulevard. Detectives say it...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
WAVY News 10
Newport News holds 6th annual re-up school supplies event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to ‘re-up’ on school supplies in Newport News. Councilman Marcellus Harris III is working to make sure kids feel the love by hosting a supply drive. “We want to supply them with that love and that positive spirit to...
Woman seriously injured following shooting on Loxley Rd. in Portsmouth
According to police, the shooting occurred in the 20 block of Loxley Rd. Police say a woman was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury.
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
Comments / 6