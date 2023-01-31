ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 6

 

tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

1 hurt in shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a shooting Friday night. PPD said it happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That's near London Boulevard. One man was hurt in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital. PPD said he is expected...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

7 displaced, 5 dogs rescued after fire on Cedarwood Court in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a residential fire on Cedarwood Court on February 5. Around 2:29 a.m. firefighters received a call about a fire at the 600 block of Cedarwood Court. There were no injuries reported but seven people have been displaced and five...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News holds 6th annual re-up school supplies event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to ‘re-up’ on school supplies in Newport News. Councilman Marcellus Harris III is working to make sure kids feel the love by hosting a supply drive. “We want to supply them with that love and that positive spirit to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

