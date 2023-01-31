Read full article on original website
Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus fifteen bucks per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000. A Kansas House committee on transportation held a hearing on the bill Thursday.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
