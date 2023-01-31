ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Johnson City Press

ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie

East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup

Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU gets defensive on football signing day

East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press

Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance

The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers

KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs looking to end home skid against Wofford

East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
WJHL

Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City

Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win

ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1

Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin

Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
ERWIN, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert

Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

