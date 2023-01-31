Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Johnson City Press
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
Johnson City Press
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
In-state wide receiver commits to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Nathan Roberts received an invitation Friday to visit Tennessee last weekend, and he came away from the Vols’ junior day Saturday with an offer to join them as a preferred walk-on. As an East Tennessee native who grew up liking Tennessee, he didn’t have to spend much time thinking about what he wanted to do.
Johnson City Press
ETSU gets defensive on football signing day
East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day. The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
Johnson City Press
Making a mark in the field of sport physiology and performance
The Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education (CESSCE) at East Tennessee State University has achieved quite a bit of success lately in its numerous research, educational and service endeavors. The center, part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, aims to conduct and share cutting-edge research, provide service...
Johnson City Press
McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers
KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Johnson City Press
Bucs looking to end home skid against Wofford
East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Wofford in a Southern Conference basketball game at 7 p.m on Wednesday, have lost their last eight games at Freedom Hall. It’s a run the program has never experienced before and it’s left ETSU in the bottom half of the SoCon standings.
Eight student athletes sign N-L-I at Dobyns-Bennett HS
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — SOCCER Grayson Hammond – Milligan University WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Riley Brandon – UVA-WiseDakota Vaiese – MaryvilleRachel Falin – Milligan University MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Xander DeVault – Mount Vernon Nazarene University BASEBALL Tanner Kilgore – Carson Newman FOOTBALL Hayden Russell – Carson NewmanJake Carson – Centre CollegeChris Harris – Wingate
Johnson City Press
Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City
Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 1
Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”. According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in...
WATE
One killed in Cocke County crash
A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
wcyb.com
Tri-Pride to host rollout party in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Pride organization is hosting a rollout party next month ahead of its annual festival. The rollout party will take place Thursday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Down Home in Johnson City. The event includes performances by Tyler Hughes,...
supertalk929.com
Injuries reported at NFS in Erwin
Two employees at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee were transported for medical care following what factory executives called a condition upset during routine inventory checks. A report from NFS says the incident occurred Monday morning around 10:30. There were three additional workers who were examined by medical personnel. The...
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board votes 6-1 for Carter contract; he and chairman sign it
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter may not officially start a two-year contract to head the region's largest school system until July 1. However, he said he's already has been working on bringing more work-based learning opportunities to Sullivan County students like the one three West Ridge High School students are doing with Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co.
Johnson City Press
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert
Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
