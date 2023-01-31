Read full article on original website
Eye drops recalled after U.S. drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record
Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels. But that’s...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program will no longer work with the private company originally hired to run it, and will temporarily stop accepting new applications starting Feb. 1 while it makes the transition. The move comes less than...
N.J. ‘temporary workers’ bill of rights’ heading back to Gov. Murphy’s desk
A bill establishing sweeping employment protections for temporary workers is headed to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The legislation, known as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights,” ensures that temporary workers are treated fairly, supporters say. Among many provisions, the measure requires companies to pay...
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
Free baby formula is being distributed to Delaware parents in need
With stores still struggling to keep baby formula on shelves in some Delaware communities, parents of infants under age 1 can now get a free supply to last them a few weeks. That’s because 44,000 large canisters of powder are being distributed, courtesy of a unique partnership between the state, the Donate Delaware nonprofit and a Miami-based pharmaceutical company that produces the formula in Australia.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition
The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal...
Multiple COVID cases reported after in-person meetings at Delaware capitol
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. As Delaware state lawmakers launch several weeks of budget hearings, health officials warn...
Momentum builds to install filtered water stations in all Delaware schools to ‘get the lead out’
As Delaware officials retest all water consumption points in K-12 schools for the presence of lead after a botched previous effort, a consensus view has emerged for the best solution to keep kids safe. That remedy is the installation and maintenance of filtering systems, a fix that’s already in use...
Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report
A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning. The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.
College Board’s revised AP African American studies course draws new criticism
The College Board released the official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies on Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. But people are divided on some of the changes announced in the curriculum weeks after the state of Florida banned the course. In the...
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator
Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
A community is on edge after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue
Authorities are searching for the suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue over the weekend, an incident that caused no damage but rattled the community nonetheless. Surveillance footage shows a man lighting the wick of the bottle and tossing it at the front door of Temple...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western U.S.
The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
N.J. man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue
A man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in northern New Jersey last weekend is now in custody. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building. He was due to make his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Newark, and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
An ice storm is unleashing treacherous conditions across parts of the Southern U.S.
A major winter storm battering the Southern U.S. has created dangerous travel conditions and disrupted thousands of flights. At least one person died in a car accident in Texas, authorities said. The ice storm stretching from Texas to Tennessee will continue through at least Thursday morning, with expected ice accumulation...
‘I am prepared to face the consequences’: Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop. According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test. “…...
