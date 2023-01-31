ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
Eye drops recalled after U.S. drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record

Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels. But that’s...
DELAWARE STATE
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job

The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Free baby formula is being distributed to Delaware parents in need

With stores still struggling to keep baby formula on shelves in some Delaware communities, parents of infants under age 1 can now get a free supply to last them a few weeks. That’s because 44,000 large canisters of powder are being distributed, courtesy of a unique partnership between the state, the Donate Delaware nonprofit and a Miami-based pharmaceutical company that produces the formula in Australia.
DELAWARE STATE
Dems reshuffle primaries to stress diversity over tradition

The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal...
GEORGIA STATE
Better pay for Delaware child care workers among recommendations in new report

A year-long effort to improve early childhood education in Delaware ended Monday with a report from the state’s Office of Early Learning. The report from the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee outlines a series of steps the state can take to better prepare the youngest Delawareans for success in the early elementary school years and beyond.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware hires its first environmental justice coordinator

Urban geographer Katera Moore has taken on the role of Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator, the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Thursday. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said the department wants to reach people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately faced adverse human...
DELAWARE STATE
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western U.S.

The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
MONTANA STATE
N.J. man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue

A man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in northern New Jersey last weekend is now in custody. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building. He was due to make his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Newark, and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
