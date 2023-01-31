Water lines to be flushed in Coos Bay

During this week, the Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board crews will begin routine maintenance flushing of water lines within its distribution system in Coos Bay.

Flushing of water lines will be from Date Street south to the Millington area and Ocean Boulevard east to Catching Slough area.

Flushing will begin in the morning each day about 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In some locations flushing may begin earlier in the morning and end earlier in the afternoon.

Customers within the affected areas may experience periods of reduced pressure and may notice a discoloration of the water during these flushing periods. Customers should avoid doing laundry if their water appears discolored. If the discoloration does not clear up promptly, please notify the Water Board at

(541) 267-3128.