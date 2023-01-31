ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11

Pittsford Schools held an open house at the Transportation Garage in an effort to fill more than 10 immediate openings for bus driver positions. The shortage has caused the district, like many others, to rely on other transportation services to get by.
Rochester's Thursday morning forecast

Sun will emerge today before a blast of cold air tonight along a cold front from the north. Snow showers are expected from this front and they may come as a squall. Watch meteorologist James Gilbert's forecast breakdown here.
Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause […]
As arctic blast rips through, experts warn to stay indoors

As temperatures continue to drop across the region, experts are warning folks to be ready for things like frostbite and hypothermia... and are encouraging people to stay indoors if possible.
RG&E: What to do if you are experiencing issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many RG&E and NYSEG customers who have been dealing with billing issues with two companies are able to express their frustration throughout multiple outlets, including public forums and complaint forms. The New York State Department of Public Service (NYSDPS) has an always available form on their website for customers to submit. […]
Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
Monroe County sends Code Blue alert as temperatures dip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning. When a Code Blue goes into effect, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed. A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at […]
Al Sharpton to speak at funeral for Franklin Florence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally-known civil rights activist Al Sharpton will be coming to Rochester to speak at Reverend Franklin Florence’s funeral service next Friday. Florence was a community leader and staunch advocate for civil rights. He is the creator of FIGHTON, the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969. […]
Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. "We had a whole bunch of...
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws

Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY's bail reform laws.
