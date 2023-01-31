ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out

Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?

Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)

Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
