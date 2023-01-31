Read full article on original website
Related
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out
Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Shades Pamela Anderson in Since-Deleted TikTok
The internet is forever and Brittany Furlan learned this after she posted videos shading her husband, Tommy Lee's, ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, before deleting the post. Furlan received backlash earlier this week after she posted a video where she claimed that Anderson wouldn't care if she died. Furlan used the “90s...
Why Did Will Smith Back Out of His Surprise 2023 Grammys Performance?
Why didn't Will Smith perform at the 2023 Grammys?. Smith was reportedly set to take the stage as a surprise performer at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), but he never made it to the event. Prior to the main show, Questlove revealed Smith's planned performance while...
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)
Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Initially Turned Away From Fashion Show After Arriving Late
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon was reportedly denied entry into a fashion show in Manhattan last night (Feb. 2). On Thursday night, Lourdes arrived late to the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where she was met with security who told her she was too late to enter the event as the doors inside had already closed.
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking
An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husband Is Leaving Her With $10 Million in His Will
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters says he is leaving the actress $10 million in his will. Speaking to Variety as part of a profile on Anderson, Peters revealed for the first time that he plans to leave the Baywatch icon millions after he dies. "I will always love Pamela, always...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0