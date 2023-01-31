Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
wpde.com
Spring Home Show open at Myrtle Beach Convention Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you're looking for inspiration and ideas to spruce up your home, you may want to head to the 43rd annual Spring Home Show. It's this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is put on by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach community baby shower held for second year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members came together in Myrtle Beach for a baby shower sponsored by TALK 94.5 called Baby Love for Coastline Women's Center which helps young families get a great start in life. This was the second annual "Baby Love" event held at Ground Zero...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
wpde.com
Little River neighbors pack planning meeting to oppose home lots turn into LRMC parking
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly 50 neighbors took their seats Thursday evening with a green awareness ribbon on their lapels. It's a sign of solidarity for a cause that's grown quite large within a subdivision along Highway 17 in Little River wedged between a golf course and a county memorial garden.
wpde.com
HGTC hosts Todd Bridges to speak as part of addiction recovery series
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former child star Todd Bridges, best known as Willis Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes spoke at HGTC Thursday evening about his struggles with addiction, brushes with the law, and fierce fight to carve a path through the darkness and find his true identity. This was...
wpde.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Publix
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Myrtle Beach grocery store Wednesday worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach. The winning numbers are: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66...
wpde.com
Tracking Growth: Numbers point to continued population increases in SC, Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The headlines of Myrtle Beach being one of the fastest-growing places in the country are no longer a one-year phenomenon. In fact, if the pandemic did anything, it continued and may have escalated that migration from larger cities to the coast. In late-2022, the U.S....
wpde.com
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area
A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach leader presents benefits of Smart City ideals
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this next stage of technological advancements The Fourth Industrial Revolution. City of Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie IV proposed turning Myrtle Beach into a Smart City at Tuesday's council meeting. It's a global market that's created...
wpde.com
$16.8 million announced to buyout flood-prone homes; is Horry County still applying?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina’s Office of Resilience (SCOR) said they still have openings in their buyout program for homes in Horry county’s Rosewood and Lawson's Landing neighborhoods. The program would buy the homes, remove the structure, and then turn the land into natural green...
wpde.com
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
wpde.com
Police seeking person of interest in Longs-area Firework store armed robbery
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police Dept. is working to identify the person in connection to an ongoing fireworks store robbery investigation. On July 11, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., the person went into Willard’s Fireworks on West Highway 9 in the Longs area and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
wpde.com
HGTC PACE student accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that an HGTC PACE student from Myrtle Beach High School, Peyton Granger, has been accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point. Ms. Granger received many letters of recommendation while applying to colleges from members of the community,...
wpde.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
wpde.com
1 displaced after house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
wpde.com
SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
wpde.com
What we know about missing NMB duck hunter 1 week after search began
WPDE — It has been one week since a duck hunter, Tyler Doyle, went missing off the Little River coast and the search is still ongoing. On Wednesday, the SC Dept. of Natural Resources said the search had moved into North Carolina. SCDNR Public Information Officer Greg Lucas at...
wpde.com
Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
wpde.com
GALLERY: Chinese balloon shot down over ocean near Carolinas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chinese balloon that was spotted across the continental U.S. was shot down Saturday over the ocean near the Grand Strand. Crowds gathered on Myrtle Beach-area beaches to watch the events unfold. ABC15 has crews on the scene monitoring the balloon. Horry County Police...
