Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

Spring Home Show open at Myrtle Beach Convention Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you're looking for inspiration and ideas to spruce up your home, you may want to head to the 43rd annual Spring Home Show. It's this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event is put on by the Horry Georgetown Home Builders...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach community baby shower held for second year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members came together in Myrtle Beach for a baby shower sponsored by TALK 94.5 called Baby Love for Coastline Women's Center which helps young families get a great start in life. This was the second annual "Baby Love" event held at Ground Zero...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad suspends search for missing duck hunter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad will suspend their search for missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle who went missing off the Little River coast. Crews said "it is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending the daily searches. Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs."
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

HGTC hosts Todd Bridges to speak as part of addiction recovery series

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former child star Todd Bridges, best known as Willis Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes spoke at HGTC Thursday evening about his struggles with addiction, brushes with the law, and fierce fight to carve a path through the darkness and find his true identity. This was...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Publix

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Myrtle Beach grocery store Wednesday worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Publix Super Market at 955 Wood Duck Drive in Myrtle Beach. The winning numbers are: 31 - 43 - 58 - 59 - 66...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area

A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach leader presents benefits of Smart City ideals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders are calling this next stage of technological advancements The Fourth Industrial Revolution. City of Myrtle Beach Chief Innovation Officer Howard Waldie IV proposed turning Myrtle Beach into a Smart City at Tuesday's council meeting. It's a global market that's created...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police seeking person of interest in Longs-area Firework store armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Police Dept. is working to identify the person in connection to an ongoing fireworks store robbery investigation. On July 11, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., the person went into Willard’s Fireworks on West Highway 9 in the Longs area and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

HGTC PACE student accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry-Georgetown Technical College has announced that an HGTC PACE student from Myrtle Beach High School, Peyton Granger, has been accepted into the US Military Academy at West Point. Ms. Granger received many letters of recommendation while applying to colleges from members of the community,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was displaced Saturday morning after a house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:56 a.m. to Stony Brook Drive. "An apparent HVAC issue had extension to the floor," officials said. No one was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Shootout leads to crash near Newtown community

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

GALLERY: Chinese balloon shot down over ocean near Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chinese balloon that was spotted across the continental U.S. was shot down Saturday over the ocean near the Grand Strand. Crowds gathered on Myrtle Beach-area beaches to watch the events unfold. ABC15 has crews on the scene monitoring the balloon. Horry County Police...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Community Policy