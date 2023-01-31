Read full article on original website
What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, KAN. — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar adds offer from South Carolina
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — Fuquay-Varina safety Malcolm Ziglar added an SEC offer on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Ziglar received an offer from South Carolina, adding yet another Power 5 school to the list of colleges who hope to land a commitment from him. Ziglar stands at 6-foot-2 and...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WASHINGTON — What in the world is that thing?. The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.
Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn't been heard from...
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers
ORLANDO, FLA. — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, OHIO — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in...
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Feb. 2
Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following measures: the Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act (H.R. 290), to provide for transparent licensing of commercial remote sensing systems; and the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (H.R. 298), to expand access to capital for rural small businesses.
Blake: How a paralyzed vocal cord has made Willow Spring's David Kushner a better coach
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — "Hey, are you doing a TED Talk right now?. "Are you recording a podcast during lunch?" "Look, it's Paula Abdul!" Willow Spring boys basketball coach David Kushner has pretty much heard it all when it comes to his wired headset and the attached speaker that clips onto his waist.
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns
TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
