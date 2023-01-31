ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

WASHINGTON — What in the world is that thing?. The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited “self-steering” capabilities.
Disney World unions vote down offer covering 45,000 workers

ORLANDO, FLA. — Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, saying it didn't go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. The unions said that 13,650 out of 14,263 members...
How they voted: North Carolina congressional votes for the week ending Feb. 2

Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with roll call votes this week, the House also passed the following measures: the Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act (H.R. 290), to provide for transparent licensing of commercial remote sensing systems; and the Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (H.R. 298), to expand access to capital for rural small businesses.
Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
