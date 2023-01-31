ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
Justice Bus

Rising insurance premiums impact homebuying and selling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Soaring insurance premiums are impacting not just existing homeowners in Louisiana but also some prospective homebuyers. And real estate and closing companies see it firsthand. Ginger Wiggins is a realtor with Coldwell Banker and serves as secretary-treasurer for the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR).
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
Application to serve youth of Louisiana opens to high school students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - High school students who have a strong interest in civic involvement and want to represent the voices of young people around Louisiana can now apply to the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC). LYAC is an annually appointed body made up entirely of students tackling issues...
