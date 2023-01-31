Read full article on original website
Lil Pump Spends $25,000 on New Teeth – Watch
Lil Pump is all smiles today. The South Florida rapper recently spent $25,000 on some new teeth. Last month, Miami-based dental facility, 5 Star Smiles, posted a video on their Instagram account of Lil Pump getting a set of new choppers. In the clip, the 22-year-old rapper is having his gums lasered and installed with a new pair of porcelain veneers. It looked painless, and the Pumpster was happy with the results. The video caption reads, "PORCELAIN GANG" in all caps with two cold face emojis.
Lil Zay Osama Mugshot From Recent Arrest Goes Viral
Lil Zay Osama has had multiple run-ins with the law in the last few months, with the mugshot from his most recent arrest going viral. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the booking photo from Lil Zay Osama's arrest on weapons charges earlier this month hit the internet and began to go viral. In the photo (below), the Chicago rapper has his arms tucked into his black tank top. He has a very dazed look on his face and is staring toward the floor instead of looking directly into the camera.
