Read full article on original website
Related
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on? The majority of people in the United States need glasses or contacts to correct vision issues,. About 75% of adults use some sort of vision correction, according to The Vision Council. About...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Warning: Secret Device Steals New Yorker’s Credit Info At Popular HV Store
Police from the Hudson Valley issued a warning after a device that steals your credit card or bank information was spotted at a popular store. The Town of Ramapo Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that officers are investigating an incident involving a skimmer device installed on a self-checkout register at a popular local retail store.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Burning Trash Is Illegal In New York, Ask This Capital Region Guy
When I was a kid we had an old metal barrel in our backyard and I remember my grandmother burning leaves in that can every fall. I can still smell the smoke in the air and based on what I recall, you can probably still see it. Every once and a while she would throw a paper plate or two in there as well.
Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’
A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!. I can't believe that this is making so many people excited, but then again, it is pretty good news. Egg prices, which have hit an all-time high in the United States, are causing...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Yikes! Woman gets swallowed by sinkhole in NY
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the earth suddenly takes you under? According to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door this winter. And to make matters...
Sneak Peek: New York State Walmarts Changing Into Stores That ‘Wow’
Walmart is transforming locations into "stores that wow." We've got a look at the changes. Walmart is showing off a new and improved look at a number of stores across the country. New York State Walmart Gets Remodeled. Walmart officially remodeled five stores including one in New York State. The...
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0