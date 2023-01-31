ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?

Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person? Having been in and out of the dating world in various states, I honestly don't think New York is a bad place to be single. Yes, during the long winters in Buffalo, aka "cuffing season," it can be a little chilly when you're alone. And it would be nice to have someone to go half on living expenses. But otherwise, to me personally, it's not any worse or better than any other city I've lived in. WalletHub conducted a study of the best cities in 2023 for singles. Let's take a look at where New York landed.
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
HAWAII STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Hot 99.1

Help: New York Couple Found Dead In “Horrific Hoarding House’

A Hudson Valley couple was found dead inside a "horrific hoarding house" with 150 cats. Help is needed. On Tuesday, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road. "The Yorktown Police Department is currently involved in police activity on Cordial Road near Curry Street....
YORKTOWN, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
New Jersey 101.5

Yikes! Woman gets swallowed by sinkhole in NY

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the earth suddenly takes you under? According to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door this winter. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
104.5 The Team

These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
101.5 WPDH

5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State

New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

