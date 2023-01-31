COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline might be the best recruiter in college football and so far he’s only gotten to prove that within Ohio State’s wide receiver room. That is going to change very soon thanks to his latest promotion that’s granted him the title of offensive coordinator. Whether that means he’ll take over play-calling duties from Ryan Day is yet to be determined, but his list of off-the-field duties is about to get longer and that’s a good thing for the Buckeyes. Their best assistant coach might also become their busiest, especially on the recruiting trail as he attempts to help his success spill over into other rooms.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO