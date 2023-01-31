ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Promoting Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator impacts Ohio State in more ways than just on game day: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline might be the best recruiter in college football and so far he’s only gotten to prove that within Ohio State’s wide receiver room. That is going to change very soon thanks to his latest promotion that’s granted him the title of offensive coordinator. Whether that means he’ll take over play-calling duties from Ryan Day is yet to be determined, but his list of off-the-field duties is about to get longer and that’s a good thing for the Buckeyes. Their best assistant coach might also become their busiest, especially on the recruiting trail as he attempts to help his success spill over into other rooms.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Assistant Coach Jack Owens Says Chris Holtmann Was "Fighting For Our Team" Before Being Ejected Against Wisconsin

Jake Diebler, Jack Owens and Mike Netti were faced with a challenge on Thursday. After Chris Holtmann was ejected in the first half, Ohio State's assistant coaches had to take the reins on the sideline and try to lead the Buckeyes back from a 16-point halftime deficit against a Big Ten opponent without their head coach on the floor.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job

The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff went through a reshuffle over the last few weeks. One major change that occurred was that Ryan Day promoted Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Hartline, an outstanding recruiter and receivers coach, will get a shot to run the entire offense. Though it’s not yet known if he’s going to Read more... The post Brian Hartline reacts to new Ohio State job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball sees rally fall short against Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss. Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals and Hepburn made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 24 seconds to blunt the late Ohio State rally.
MADISON, WI
NBC4 Columbus

Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio

Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
COLUMBUS, OH
