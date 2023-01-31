ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney’s Aladdin makes stop in Little Rock

By Ashlei King
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The hit Broadway musical Aladdin is coming to the Robinson Center. Tickets are currently on sale for performances that begin Wednesday, February 1 through Sunday, February 5. Tickets start as low as $37.

Visit the Celebrity Attractions website for more information.

