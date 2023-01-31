Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
High-scoring affair leads to 10 goals in opening two periods
STEVENS POINT – Hockey is just better when goals continue to pour in. The Pacelli boys’ hockey co-op took to their home ice of Ice Hawks Arena on Jan. 31 against the Shawano co-op. Five goals were scored in each of the first two periods, ending in an...
stevenspoint.news
Mayer explodes for 29 in physical win over Eagles
STEVENS POINT – With the season in its final month, the No. 8-ranked Pacelli boys’ basketball team came into a game with Menominee Indian on Feb. 2 with plenty of confidence. The Cardinals, with Logan Mayer, played into the physicality with aggressiveness. The junior guard dropped 29 points,...
stevenspoint.news
Meet the three candidates for Stevens Point mayor
STEVENS POINT – On Feb. 21, city of Stevens Point voters will narrow a field of three mayoral candidates down to two during its primary election. The League of Women Voters reached out to the three candidates to learn more about them and why they are running. Following are...
cwbradio.com
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
WSAW
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 2, 2023
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wearegreenbay.com
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
939thegame.com
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
onfocus.news
Two Identity Theft Cases Reported in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This week is Identity Theft Awareness Week and the issue is definitely close to home. Recent Marshfield Police reports indicate two incidents related to identity theft. On January 27, a citizen reported that someone had gained access to their online bank account. The thief attempted...
