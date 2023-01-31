TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses in Tifton are showing up around the community. One new business owner says she’s using her passion to turn her dream into a reality. Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Owner Jessica Pitman started as a single mom that used her passion for animals to start her grooming service. She first started by taking clients inside her home.

