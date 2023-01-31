Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 6 hours...
WALB 10
Douglas group giving back to the community for Valentine’s Day
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas mentoring program that aims to encourage and motivate young men is helping give back to the community this Valentine’s Day. Ambitious Young Men (AYM) will be giving away approximately 200 free gifts to women who stop by and pump gas for women who are purchasing gas at Circle K at 101 East Baker Highway.
WALB 10
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
WALB 10
Family, friends and law enforcement gather to mourn fallen Cairo deputy
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, law enforcement agencies and the city of Cairo are honoring the life of a patrol officer who died on duty. Clarence “CJ” Williams died after having a medical episode while on a foot pursuit last Saturday evening. He was just 23 years old.
WALB 10
Southwest Georgia hospital hosts National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health awareness
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) hosted nearly 100 women on Friday in honor of National Wear Red Day. For the entire month of February, people nationwide pay close attention to preventing and treating cardiovascular disease, which continues to be the leading cause of death for women across the world each year.
WALB 10
Turning her dreams into reality: Tifton woman opens pet salon
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - New businesses in Tifton are showing up around the community. One new business owner says she’s using her passion to turn her dream into a reality. Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Owner Jessica Pitman started as a single mom that used her passion for animals to start her grooming service. She first started by taking clients inside her home.
WALB 10
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Losing a loved one to gun violence is nearly impossible to process. That’s why one week out of the year is dedicated to grieving families. National Gun Violence Survivors Awareness Week is observed February 1st-7th to honor every survivor who must live with the trauma of losing a loved one to gun violence.
WALB 10
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
WALB 10
Homerville PD looking for armed and dangerous man
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is asking for help finding an armed robbery suspect they said is armed and dangerous. Marcus Jamal Jones is wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery at C-Mart in Lakel and is wanted on other felony warrants. Police said during the...
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
WALB 10
2 arrested in Valdosta armed robbery
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested for stealing a video game console at gunpoint, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). The incident happened at night in the 800 block of West Mary Street on Jan. 12. The victim told police he went to meet a person...
WALB 10
Update: GBI announced Cairo suspect in custody
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Raymond Brown, who was wanted for fleeing a traffic stop, is now in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now identified the man wanted in connection with a traffic stop Saturday that ultimately led to an officer’s death.
WALB 10
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
wgxa.tv
Florida mother arrested after missing 11-year-old found in Valdosta
A Florida juvenile reported missing weeks ago has been located in South Georgia. On January 18, around 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the 2900 block of Tyndall Drive, after E911 received a call that a juvenile who was reported missing out of Florida, was seen in the area. Our...
Comments / 0