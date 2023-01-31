Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
WAPT
Old Christmas trees used to restore fish habitats
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — You buy a Christmas tree each year, then where does it go after the New Year? Instead of releasing carbon dioxide into the air or letting the tree sit in the dump to rot, how about recycling it to a world under the water?. One...
Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
WAPT
Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
WAPT
'We didn't really pay for this water feature': Broken pipe shooting water outside Fondren hotel
JACKSON, Miss. — A water main break outside a hotel in Fondren has been shooting a fountain of water for more than four months. "We didn't really pay for this water feature, and we would really like for the city to come out and fix it," said Christopher Wiese, the director of operations for Homewood Suites.
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WAPT
Volunteers help work on park in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. — A group of volunteers and community leaders gathered Saturday morning for a neighborhood cleanup project. The group worked on Pocket Park. Mayor Richard White said it is part of an effort to continue building the quality of life in the city. "If we don't keep our...
WAPT
Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi held in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — Contestants took the stage in Madison for the Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi competition. Young girls and women in wheelchairs gathered Saturday at the Department of Rehabilitation Services. Rebecca Sentell represented the state last year. She says this is more than a pageant. "What it means to me...
WAPT
Crime Stoppers cold case: missing man found shot to death under Hinds County bridge
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the 2019 death ofRobert Williams. Williams' body was found on March 1, 2019, under the Owens Road bridge in Terry. The Hinds County coroner later confirmed that Williams had been shot in the chest, and the case was ruled a homicide.
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WAPT
Mississippi Wi-Fi network at state offices put to test after governor bans TikTok
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves put the kibosh on TikTok. Last month, the governor issued a directive to department and agency heads banning the popular Chinese-owned app on all state-issued mobile devices. The decision came amid fears of "extensive tracking of user data and the potential access and transfer of the date to the Chinese government."
WAPT
Jackson woman prosecuted in 2018 shooting of boyfriend
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman has been prosecuted following a week long trial in Hinds County circuit court. According to the Hinds County District Attorney, Jakia Thomas, 32, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting of her boyfriend Demarcus Harris. The shooting happened in December 2018...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
WAPT
Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain
JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
WLBT
Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20; eastbound lane closed
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
WAPT
Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO
PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
WAPT
Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
Comments / 0