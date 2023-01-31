ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

WAPT

Old Christmas trees used to restore fish habitats

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — You buy a Christmas tree each year, then where does it go after the New Year? Instead of releasing carbon dioxide into the air or letting the tree sit in the dump to rot, how about recycling it to a world under the water?. One...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Volunteers help work on park in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. — A group of volunteers and community leaders gathered Saturday morning for a neighborhood cleanup project. The group worked on Pocket Park. Mayor Richard White said it is part of an effort to continue building the quality of life in the city. "If we don't keep our...
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. — Contestants took the stage in Madison for the Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi competition. Young girls and women in wheelchairs gathered Saturday at the Department of Rehabilitation Services. Rebecca Sentell represented the state last year. She says this is more than a pageant. "What it means to me...
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson woman prosecuted in 2018 shooting of boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman has been prosecuted following a week long trial in Hinds County circuit court. According to the Hinds County District Attorney, Jakia Thomas, 32, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting of her boyfriend Demarcus Harris. The shooting happened in December 2018...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Reservoir operators take measures after days of rain

JACKSON, Miss. — There is a lot of water coming out of the spillway gates and operators are planning on releasing much more in the coming days. The Reservoir spillway gates are churning out 16,000 cubic feet of water per second. Which is equivalent to the size of a football field, spilling out every two seconds.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Driver found dead at Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20; eastbound lane closed

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Pearl police said the driver struck the car in front of it at a high rate of speed and flipped over. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was uninjured.
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Crash on I-20 leads to one fatality, according to Pearl PIO

PEARL, Miss. — One person has died after a crash in Pearl Friday evening. According to Pearl Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, a red Jeep Compass 2008 ran into the back of a white Toyota Passenger around 6:30 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling east on I-20 just past the...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Fire breaks out — again — at a Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called out early Friday to Jackson Square Promenade on Terry Road in South Jackson. A fire broke out at one of the abandoned buildings in the strip mall. This is the third fire in the last five months. Fire officials said the same...
JACKSON, MS

