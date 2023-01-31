Effective: 2023-02-05 08:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Winn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle affecting La Salle, Grant, Winn and Caldwell Parishes. For the Little River Of Louisiana...including Rochelle...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River Of Louisiana Near Rochelle. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, Expect considerable lowland flooding of hunting camps. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 34.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 34.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.0 feet on 01/07/1972. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CALDWELL PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO