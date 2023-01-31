Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June , according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk.

Hedgepeth r eturned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. His family and friends have been posting messages of encouragement and updates on his recovery on the “Carnie’s Community” Facebook page.

“If you want to see something that touches your heart, check out his Facebook page from last Sunday when him and (his wife) Melody were singing in church,” Newkirk told the Beaufort County Commissioners during a planning retreat Thursday. “Just so far beyond where any of the physicians on this side of heaven expected him to be, and we’re grateful for it, and certainly look forward to seeing what’s to come with him.”

At the time of his accident, Hedgepeth served as the county’s emergency services director and a pastor at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.