Taco Bell Cantina, the American fast-food chain’s brightly lit beacon for to-go beer, wine, and “twisted” tequila freezes until 1 a.m., will backfill the long-vacant space that formerly housed Fado Irish Pub (808 7th Street NW). The late-night millennial magnet with the hots for NYC touched down in Old Town in 2018, followed by a D.C. cantina for Columbia Heights. The third local offshoot for fourth-meal favorites seats 21, per its new liquor application, plus takeout and delivery options starting at 7 a.m. daily. Eater reached out to the building’s broker on the incoming replacement to the essential Irish pub that closed during the pandemic after a 22-year run. The same strip recently lost its longtime McDonald’s due to alleged crime, but many other national conglomerates like Chipotle, Smashburger, and a forthcoming Chick-fil-A have flocked to the tourist-heavy Capital One Arena corridor as of late.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO