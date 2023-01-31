ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

WCAX

Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man

Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight. Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they’re getting close to setting a new all-time record. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail

A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
WORCESTER, MA
WCAX

Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank

A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
TEWKSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
NASHUA, NH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

