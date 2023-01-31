A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO