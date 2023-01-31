Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Related
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
newbedfordguide.com
More charges brought against four Boston Police Officers involved in overtime fraud scheme
‘Four Boston Police Officers have been charged in a superseding indictment in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the Boston Police Department’s (BPD) evidence warehouse. Lieutenant Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; Sergeant Robert Twitchell (retired), 61, of Norton; Officer Henry Doherty (retired), 64, of Dorchester; and...
Jurors Find Man Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2016 Methuen Strangling Death
An Essex County Superior Court jury Thursday found a 38-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder for the 2016 killing of Wanda Rosa at their Methuen apartment. Jurors, sitting in Salem, found Emilio DeLarosa, guilty of strangling Rosa in front of their four-year-old son, who’d been lying in bed with his mother.
Boston Police officers face charges in connection with $200,000 overtime scheme
A group of current and former Boston Police officers is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into overtime fraud inside the department, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole, Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, retired Sgt....
WCAX
Police make arrest for fatal shooting of New Hampshire man
Mount Washington sees record low temperature, could shatter 2nd record overnight. Mount Washington set a new record-low temperature on Friday, and they’re getting close to setting a new all-time record. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you...
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail
A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
Milton Father Of 2 Killed, Driver Now Indicted In His Death: DA
The 41-year-old man who crashed into and killed a Milton father of two last year has been indicted on manslaughter charges, authorities said. Manuel Afonseca of Dorchester was indicted earlier this week on aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, involuntary manslaught…
NECN
Attorney Says Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs
The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mom facing murder charges in the death of her children, claims that an overmedication of prescription psychiatric drugs led to homicidal and suicidal ideation, as first reported by The Boston Globe. Attorney Kevin Reddington confirmed his comments to NBC10 Boston on Friday...
Four Boston police officers facing new charges in overtime fraud scheme
Four Boston police officers are facing additional charges as part of an overtime fraud scheme that spanned four years and cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands, according to U.S. District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachel Rollins.
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
Nicholas O’Neil of Tewksbury pleads guilty to robbing Santander Bank
A Tewksbury man Wednesday pleaded guilty to charges of robbing a Santander Bank in 2020 when authorities say he demanded money from a teller using a written note. Nicholas O’Neil, 39, made the plea in Boston federal court for his role in stealing cash at a Tewksbury branch of the bank, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ Office. O’Neil is scheduled for sentencing on June 5.
Hoax Swatting Call Sends At Least 6 Police Departments To Groveland Home
A phony call confessing to a violent act, and threatening to harm first responders, led to the unnecessary evacuation of multiple Groveland residences and the gathering of multiple police departments, officials say. The person behind the fake 911 call, made on Wednesday, Feb 1 around 8:45 p.m.…
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft, resisting arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — A 24-year-old man was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Manuel Leandro Bedoya-Parra, for the offense of theft by unauthorized taking. The value of the items stolen is estimated to be more than $1,500. Bedoya-Parra was also charged with one count of resisting arrest...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0