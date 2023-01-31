Read full article on original website
RHUDE FW23 Is a Visual Representation of What Fuelled Rhuigi Villaseñor's Fire
Rhuigi Villaseñor revisits fond childhood memories in a gas station, dreaming of a lavish lifestyle that is now a reality for his Fall/Winter 2023 RHUDE collection. Following a high with his Bally debut las September, the designer returns to Los Angeles to bring his West Coast swagger back to his own label. As guests entered the runway venue, they were greeted by a RHUDE-branded Lamborghini which set the tone for the collection and the collaboration that was about to be unveiled in front of their eyes.
Bombay Sapphire®’s Recent Saw This, Made This Event at HBX Showcased Artists Brian Downey and Casen Sullivan’s Imaginative Works
Bombay Sapphire® embodies the ethos of innovation and constant inspiration, as its rich, botanical flavor is informed by the beauty of nature. The brand is not only committed to practicing self-expression, but to sharing it with its audiences as well. This past weekend, Bombay invited its friends and local...
Corteiz Keeps up the Momentum With All-New Capsule Drop
London-based streetwear label Corteiz has just presented a new capsule, and the rising brand has enlisted UK rap up-and-comer cityboymoe to front the campaign imagery. It feels like Corteiz is everywhere right now. However, aside from its recently-announced collaboration with Nike — that’s coming in March — Clint419’s label has been “ruling the world” for quite a while before then. For example, the streetwear label has connected with the likes of Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan for high-profile collaborations, before teaming up with Nigerian-British artist Slawn — who recently designed the forthcoming BRIT Awards trophy — for a mini-movie that advertised Corteiz’s “DA SKYDIVE” jacket.
PinkPantheress Taps Ice Spice for ”Boys a Liar Pt. 2” Remix
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, two of the most in-demand artists in the world right now, have connected to give PinkPantheress’ hit single, “Boy’s A Liar,” a star-studded remix. Back in November of last year, PinkPantheress released the original singe, a track that she co-produced alongside Mura...
Wande Coal Enlists Olamide for New Single "Kpe Paso"
Wande Coal and Olamide have joined forces for their new collab “Kpe Paso.”. Produced by Kel P and Udoma Amba, the meaning of the three-minute cut “comes from a Yoruba cultural representation for flex – or to celebrate in a big way,” while the title pays homage to Nigerian star Pasuma and the tradition of being grand at important events. The song also arrives with an accompanying music video helmed by Jyde Ajala, which shows the two artists in vibrant and celebratory environments.
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Release Date and Studios Announced
In 2021, the Star Wars universe expanded in a unique way with the introduction of Star Wars: Visions. Its first volume featured seven Japanese anime studios that created nine animated shorts for fans everywhere to enjoy. Free to explore wild ideas as non-canon material, the resulting pieces went from masterfully depicted duels to a band’s journey in becoming intergalactic rockstars.
Stine Goya FW23 Preps an Artful Wardrobe for Aprés Ski
For Fall/Winter 2023, Stine Goya felt galvanized by the snow-covered universe of Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen. With the fairy tale’s empowered characters at its fore, the collection is brave, plastering Goya’s hand-drawn graphics on statement silhouettes and enlisting fabrications of all kinds for unexpected pairings. In...
Gerrit Jacob's FW23 Collection "SCUM" Is Packed With Youthful Optimism
Emerging designer Gerrit Jacob has been everywhere as of late, establishing himself as one to watch due to his billowing graphic designs infused with futuristic identity. The German creative now gears up to present his all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection, titled “SCUM.”. Jacob’s eponymous label looks to start a conversation...
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen FW23 Is Set in Stone
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has returned to Copenhagen Fashion Week to present its latest tech-forward creations. Often calling on abstract emotional conditions that define the human experience, the brand keeps eco-friendly practices at the forefront and does so across its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Dubbed “AW23’ COPENHAGEN OBSIDIAN SOCIETY (13)*,”...
