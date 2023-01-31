London-based streetwear label Corteiz has just presented a new capsule, and the rising brand has enlisted UK rap up-and-comer cityboymoe to front the campaign imagery. It feels like Corteiz is everywhere right now. However, aside from its recently-announced collaboration with Nike — that’s coming in March — Clint419’s label has been “ruling the world” for quite a while before then. For example, the streetwear label has connected with the likes of Soho Yacht Club and Motherlan for high-profile collaborations, before teaming up with Nigerian-British artist Slawn — who recently designed the forthcoming BRIT Awards trophy — for a mini-movie that advertised Corteiz’s “DA SKYDIVE” jacket.

2 DAYS AGO